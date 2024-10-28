HGTV Stars Erin & Ben Napier Send Fans Wild With Heartwarming Family Photos

HGTV star Erin Napier had fans feeling emotional over the weekend after she shared a heartwarming photo of her husband and Home Town co-star Ben Napier with their two children.

Erin took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 27, where she posted two snaps of Ben sleeping in a living room armchair with their three-year-old daughter Mae snuggled in his arms. The couple’s eldest daughter, Helen, 6, is seen napping on a chair beside them, surrounded by her stuffed toys.

“What safe looks like,” Erin wrote in the post’s caption.

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions, with one commenter writing, “What a world it would be that every single child felt that type of love and security! What a blessed life those two beauties of yours have!”

“Every child should have such a wonderful daddy,” said another.

“So precious! I ❤️ this so much! I have such fond memories of my dad loving me like this!! These moments stay within us for a lifetime!” another added.

Another wrote, “What Unconditional love looks like.”

“Such a sweet pic! You both are great parents and handled things so well while being in the spotlight. You’ve definitely given your girls a safe place and protected them from so much,” said one commenter.

“Every dad should be this way. Your husband is wonderful. He has always reminded me of my father by his jolly loving nature and the way he loves his family,” added another fan.

“Yesssss, your family is so authentic & loving,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Beautiful. My wish is that all children could feel as safe and loved.”

“How wonderful … sure wish all children could experience the love & safety in daddy’s arms,” said another.

Erin and Ben are two of HGTV’s most popular stars, having hosted the renovation series Home Town since 2016. The couple often share updates about their family life on social media, especially when it comes to milestones in their children’s lives.

Last month, Erin shared a post showing an oak crib Ben had built for his daughters, noting how Mae slept in it for the last time as she has now graduated to her “big girl bed.”

“The white oak crib will go into storage until my babies become mamas, then it will be used again. Nothing makes you more aware of time than having children,” Ben wrote at the time.

Erin and Ben wrapped up filming the spinoff series Home Town Takeover Season 3 earlier this year, and the show is expected to premiere on HGTV in early 2025.