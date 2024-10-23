Erin Napier Plays Matchmaker for ‘Home Town’ Crew Member

HGTV star Erin Napier is used to fixing up houses, but now she’s trying to fix up a date for a single member of the Home Town production crew.

Napier took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 21, where she shared a selfie with a crew member named Lohn, who is seemingly on the market and looking for love.

“PSA: this is @thatslohn and one of you single girls needs to snatch him up,” Napier wrote in the caption. “He’s 27, a rising star on the production team, the hardest worker, he’s thoughtful, always the hype man on set making everyone feel good and he loves Jesus. And he’s tall! And he’s NICE! Come on, internet — make your magic.”

For those looking for more information, Napier jumped into the comments to answer fan questions, including “What is his type?”

“Got to love kids and want to have them, one marriage forever, had crushes on Angela Bassett and Molly Ringwald growing up,” the Home Town star replied. “He’s a cinephile and loves reading, would be great if she does too, eclectic taste in music (from George Strait to Beethoven to Ray Charles to Mary J. Blige to Reba) comes from a big military family and family is EVERYTHING, so a girl who gets it!”

When another commenter asked, “How on Earth” is Lohn single, Napier explained, “Hard to meet girls when he’s stuck hanging out w us on set all day.”

Meanwhile, one fan suggested that Napier and her husband Ben are “out here with another show concept: Hometown Love.” Napier replied to the comment, writing, “Honestly not a bad idea,” and tagging Home Town producer Jenna Keane Matier.

“Hometown Love is a winning concept,” added another commenter, while another said, “I would absolutely watch this.”

Others commented on Lohn, with one older fan writing, “I’m 85, so can I just adopt him?”

“I hope he finds a good girl and makes his mama proud!” added another.

Another wrote, “If I were young, I’d be in. He has kind eyes.”

“We are now fully invested in this story and will need all the updates,” said another fan.

“I’m riding this story to the end and expect to see the results on an episode of Home Town!” wrote one commenter.

“If he meets someone can y’all update us with a photo? he won’t be single long,” another added.

Napier has hosted HGTV’s Home Town with her husband since 2016; the show follows the couple as they restore homes, mainly in Laurel, Mississippi. The show’s success has led to various spinoffs, including Home Town Takeover and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.

Could a matchmaking spinoff be next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.