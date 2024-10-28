David Harris, Actor in ‘The Warriors,’ ‘Law & Order’ & ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 75

The Warriors star David Harris, who also appeared in shows such as Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue, has died. He was 75.

The actor passed away on Friday, October 25, at his home in New York City, after a battle with cancer, his daughter Davina told the New York Times,

Born June 18, 1949, in New York City, Harris attended the High School of Performing Arts before landing his first on-screen acting role in the 1976 television movie Judge Horton and the Scottsboro Boys. This would lead to a number of supporting roles before he landed his most recognizable role as Cochise in Walter Hill’s cult classic 1979 film The Warriors.

Based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel of the same name, The Warriors centers on a street gang who travel 30 miles from the Bronx to their home turf on Coney Island after being framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. Harris’ Cochise was an important member of the gang who stood out for his elaborate sense of fashion. He reprised the role in 2005 for The Warriors video game.

After his role in The Warriors, Harris would go on to star in several films throughout the 1980s, including Brubaker, Purple Hearts, A Soldier’s Story, Quicksilver, Fire with Fire, and Fatal Beauty.

He also appeared in numerous classic television series throughout his career, including Hill Street Blues, MacGyver, Crime Story, Simon & Simon, Cop Rock, The Equalizer, Martial Law, ER, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Elementary, and NYPD Blue, where he played Officer Donny Simmons across 16 episodes.

His last on-screen role came in 2019 in the BET+ comedy series First Wives Club, based on the 1996 film of the same name written by Robert Harling. Harris appeared in one episode playing Uncle Bebop.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who earlier this month released a concept album with playwright Eisa Davis based on The Warriors, shared a tribute to Harris on Instagram.

“Shocked and saddened at the passing of David Harris, aka the original Cochise in ‘The Warriors,’” the Hamilton star wrote. “We were celebrating and giving him his flowers for his unforgettable performance just over a week ago. Grateful for that moment with him. Our hearts are with his daughter and galaxy of family and friends.”

Harris is survived by his mother, three of his siblings, and his two grandchildren.