Check Out These ‘Jeopardy!’ Halloween Costume Ideas With Tips From Sam Buttrey

Jeopardy! fans will surely be watching October 31’s episode, as the quiz show airs every weeknight including holidays. But why stop there?

True heads can celebrate Halloween in style by dressing up as their favorite contestant to watch the show, then proceed to accost friends, family, or trick-or-treaters by saying “What’s” non-stop as Matt Amodio. Here’s a DIY guide on how to dress like all-time favorite champions with inspiration from fans, and from Sam Buttrey.

Sam Buttrey

On Thursday, Buttrey instructed true “Buttheads” on how to “Bring it” this Halloween in a video posted to the quiz show’s Instagram. Buttrey took center stage and guided fans on how to dress up — as himself.

The costume is as follows: “Your hair has got to be gray, I dye my hair to look older, and it seems to be working,” he advised in the clip. The others were: “Big goofy glasses,” and finally, “be short, wear a sweater, and look a little goofy.” See how to dress like the 2022 ToC finalist and Inside Jeopardy! podcast co-host straight from the source:

Matt Amodio

Other contestants haven’t offered how-to’s like Buttrey, but fans have come up with their own costumes; one most certainly did for Amodio during his 38-day winning streak. A proud dad shared a photo on X of his son dressed as Amodio for Halloween 2021 complete with a cardboard podium showing his total earnings, his name written Amodio-style on the podium, and a quarter-zip sweater.

Amodio replied: “So well done!! I appreciate the attention to detail with the podium and my name signed that way and everything. Absolutely adorable, and I’m flattered.”

James Holzhauer

In 2023, a fan went all-in on their costume, sharing she was dressing as James Holzhauer and was prepared quite early. The fan crafted the costume in May while Masters 2023 was airing and sharing their creation on X.

The costume entailed Holzhauer’s signature dark maroon button-up, a brown wig, a smug expression, and a podium with James’ total earnings. Holzhauer replied, referring to winning Masters: “I missed reaching the number on the costume tonight, but only just.”

Sometimes people get your Halloween costume right away. Sometimes you have to wait four years for your friend’s mom to be watching the @Jeopardy masters tournament and understand how accurately you captured @James_Holzhauer pic.twitter.com/sHu6ldBv6H — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) May 18, 2023

Last year, online fashion recapper Lily Nelson (AKA OneEclecticMom) created an entire guide (seen here), with products linked, for contestants, host Ken Jennings, and even Executive Producer Michael Davies, which is hilarious. Her roundup even got a stamp of approval from Jennings on X. She did so for #deathlydouble, a contest run by Buzzy Cohen the last two years (but cryptically, not this year).