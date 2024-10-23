‘Sex and the City’ Fans React to Wild Internet Theory on How Characters Would Vote

True Sex and The City fans know whether they’re a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Miranda. But do they know how the TV characters would vote, if they could vote, in the 2024 presidential election? On Tuesday, October 22, a social media user who couldn’t help but wonder went viral with an X thread with their thoughts on the main characters’ political affiliations.

The iconic HBO series centered around the New York City misadventures of BFFs Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). It ran from 1998 to 2004 and resulted in two movies (some may prefer to forget the second), and the And Just Like That reboot.

While the show occasionally touched on politics (and Donald Trump made a cameo in Season 2, long before his political career), the ladies never outright stated their party alignments at brunch or otherwise. The X user has put forth their theory about who each of the characters would vote for — sparking a heated debate, mainly around Samantha.

Sex and the city character politics thread: Carrie never voted until Big told her she had to vote for Bush in 2000. Essentially apolitical. Her politics are “man” pic.twitter.com/NGpZu3j05N — Gay Interrupted (@GeyInterrupted) October 22, 2024

The thread begins with the user saying Carrie is apolitical: “Carrie never voted until Big told her she had to vote for Bush in 2000. Essentially apolitical. Her politics are ‘man.'” The thread comes as Parker endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Tuesday on Instagram.

It continues: “Charlotte York: lifelong registered Republican. Doesn’t tell the other girls. Has a whole other set of WASPy ladies who lunch friends who share her views. Donates generously.”

Next was “Miranda Hobbs: straight Democrat. Attends feminist readings. Spiritually lesbian. Arrested once while at Columbia for protesting.”

Finally, “Samantha Jones: she’s in her bag. Largely votes Republican but as the most Trump coded of the girls donates to both parties and makes sure she’s seen with notable figures from both sides.”

Even the SATC men got mentioned, with Aiden Shaw (John Corbet) being deemed “the ’90s equivalent of a Bernie [Sanders] bro is, probably went [Ralph] Nader.”

As for Mr. Big (Chris Noth), “Mr. Big is actually literally friends with Trump. They hung out at the same clubs in the ’80s,” the user added. See the full thread here.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post, which received more than 60,000 likes, with their opinions on how the SATC cast would vote, many arguing the OP was wrong about the sex-positive and always outspoken Samantha.

“Saying Samantha is in any way a Republican is blasphemy. All of her views are progressive,” one of the top comments read.

Another agreed the Samantha theory was wrong:

You must be new here. pic.twitter.com/BziMNgcWCh — The Introverted Joy ♏️ (@joyalana_) October 23, 2024

“Oh you didn’t watch the show. Because ain’t no way Samantha Jones would vote Republican. You must be thinking of Charlotte before Harry,” wrote a third.

“Nah. She’s a bleeding heart liberal who is vehemently pro-choice, be for f****ng real,” wrote a fourth.

“Omg this is soooooo good lol,” a fifth simply penned.