‘The View’: Joy Behar Pitches New Kamala Harris Slogan After Latest Trump Controversy

Joy Behar on the View
The first “Hot Topic” of the day on Wednesday’s (October 23) installment of The View was the same one that’s been at the top of the hour in many news shows across the country: former Chief of Staff John Kelly’s audio interview statements revealing Donald Trump reportedly disparaged a murdered American soldier, expressed a desire for generals like those who served Adolf Hitler, and would rule as a dictator if reelected.

Naturally, the response from the panelists — this time, the lineup featured Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — was passionate. However, there was also a tone of resignation and a lack of surprise over the reporting.

Griffin offered the first word, saying, “I just can’t believe that for four years, people have been warning about this. General John Kelly was somebody who was highly regarded by everyone in Trump’s West Wing. He was seen by even the most loyal [allies] as a steadying force, and the fact that Trump’s defenders are instead choosing to impugn a four-star general to defend a politician, I think, shows that there’s a cravenness and unwillingness to ever stand up for what’s right.” She went on to say that while she’ll “never lose hope” in fellow Republicans who still support Trump, “How many more people do you need to hear?”

“I don’t even know what to say anymore,” Behar added. “If people still support this fascist pig, then I don’t know what else to say. I really don’t. It’s like, how many times do we have to hear him say that?”

After some further discussion, Hostin jumped in with the requisite legal note, in which Trump’s campaign refuted Kelly’s accounts, Goldberg got testy and insisted audience members should do their own research: “Look it up. The information is there.”

For Behar, that sounded like the perfect new campaign slogan, as she said, “I think Karris Harris should use that: ‘Look it up.’ ‘We won’t go back,’ and ‘Look it up.'”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

