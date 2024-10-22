‘The View’: Sunny Hostin on Why She Predicts an Election ‘Blowout’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Tuesday’s (October 22) edition of The View, cohost Sunny Hostin made a rather bold prediction: The 2024 presidential election won’t be as close as some might expect. She’s even expecting a “blowout.”

The conversation began following the latest campaign moves by Kamala Harris—who was joined on the trail by conservative former Congresswoman Liz Chaney—and Donald Trump, who visited a temporarily closed McDonald’s to learn to make French fries for his supporters on-site.

Reflecting on Cheney’s assertion that while she’s pro-choice, she also doesn’t think it’s the role of the government to monitor women’s healthcare choices, Alyssa Farah Griffin thought it was a winning message.

“I was fascinated by this because it’s like a Kennedy, a Cheney, and Kamala Harris walk into a bar — those people on stage together. But I think it speaks to something that’s happening in this country. I still think this race is close. I wouldn’t be stunned if it goes either way, but my gut told me Kamala Harris is going to win because of women, and that will include disillusioned Republican women.”

Griffin went on to note that in the Republican primaries, there was a substantial vote against Trump and for Nikki Haley, and Harris’ campaign strategy speaks to those voters. “Donald Trump was asked the other day on Fox News, ‘What is your message to these Nikki Haley voters?’ He spent the time trashing Nikki Haley and saying how badly he beat her. Not once asked for their vote, not once appealed to it. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has openly embraced Liz Cheney. She said, ‘There is a place for you in this movement.’ In the gender gap in this election, Kamala Harris has a 15-point lead with women, as opposed to ‘Donald Trump’s doing so much better with men.’ He only has a six-point lead. That is a bigger gap. If women show up to vote, including some Republican women, she wins.”

That’s when Hostin offered her much more bullish analysis, saying, “I think it’s going to be a blowout, actually. I don’t think it’s going to be a close race. I think there are going to be Republicans who vote for Harris, and I think the majority of them will be women. This is a masterful thing that they are doing. They are going to these critical swing states, and they are speaking to those Nikki Haley voters.”

“Remember, Wisconsin was decided for President Biden in 2020 by just 20,000 votes,” Hostin continued. “But we also know that 53 percent of white women supported Trump in 2020. In contrast, 95 percent of black women voted for Biden in 2020, along with 61 percent of Hispanic women. So this is the largest group of likely voters. These women have shifted away from Trump in these battleground states because of this issue of pro-life. I, like Liz Cheney, am pro-life because I’m Catholic, but I do not believe that the government should be allowed to tell people what to do.”

