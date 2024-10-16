‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Sneak Peek Teases a Dangerous Adventure Ahead in Final Season 3 Episodes (VIDEO)

We are officially halfway through the third season of The Legend of Vox Machina, with the final six episodes (three this Thursday and three next week) on the way. To say it’s been a whirlwind of a season for our intrepid adventurers would be an understatement. In addition to navigating some pretty intense personal relationship situations, they’ve also had to deal with some unexpected betrayals, travels to places no one wants to go, and they’ve come close to death more than once thanks to the remaining Chroma Conclave dragons.

When we last left our heroes, they were reeling from the destruction of Whitestone following an attack from Thordak’s (Lance Reddick) hatched dragons. Despite swearing off revenge after finding happiness with Vex (Laura Bailey), Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) found himself with no choice but to go after his old nemesis Anna Ripley (Kelly Hu) when he realized she sold out his previously hidden hometown to the head dragon for his own revenge.

In short: our heroes may have had some victories (both in the bedroom and on the battlefield) but their journey ahead is still filled with danger. In the above exclusive sneak peek, the crew (minus Sam Riegel‘s Scanlan, who left the group to find his daughter Kaylie and mend their relationship) arrive at a new and dangerous location and make their way by foot towards where they suspect Ripley might be hiding — of course, Grog (Travis Willingham) has to stop to grab a snack on the way!

When Keyleth (Marisha Ray) finds a convenient and open path, Vax (Liam O’Brien) is wary about taking it… for good reason. Turns out the pathway is filled with deadly traps but thankfully, due to Vax’s quick thinking, only poor Grog’s food is the victim. (Just another moment where Vox Machina proves they are, well, Vox Machina. We’d be annoyed too, Grog!)

Watch above and catch the next three episodes on Thursday on Prime Video — and get ready for a wild and emotional ride!

