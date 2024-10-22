While many are distracted by Donald Trump‘s recent McDonald’s drive-thru publicity stunt and his explicit comments about Arnold Palmer’s nether regions, Jon Stewart is focused on more serious matters.

On Monday’s (October 21) episode of The Daily Show, Stewart highlighted comments the former president made in an interview with Fox News last week where he said, “We have two enemies, the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy within.”

“The enemy within is more dangerous than China, Russia, and all these countries,” Trump stated. “We have some very bad people, sick people, radical left lunatics, and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, the National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military.”

“That’s not fun-loving and mischievous,” Stewart said in response to Trump’s comments. “That sounded quite threatening. That’s actually worthy of some real examination.”

Stewart showed a clip of Republican Glenn Youngkin downplaying Trump’s comments, with the Virginia Governor saying the former president was talking about criminal immigrants coming over the border as opposed to elected officials in the United States.

The late-night host double-checked this, throwing back to the Trump interview where he explicitly referred to Democrat Adam Schiff and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as “the enemy within.”

“Are you out of your f****** mind?” Stewart added. “The former Speaker of the House is the enemy within? Well, I bet Donald Trump is about to get an earful from the current Speaker of the House, who will, despite his support of Donald Trump, still have the courage to… I’m kidding.”

Again, Stewart threw to a clip, this time of House Speaker Mike Johnson downplaying Trump’s comments. He also showed footage of Republican Mike Waltz saying the media was “connecting some dots” that weren’t there.

“It’s exactly what he said. Not dots. Words,” Stewart stated. “We’re connecting words, through the ear-holes, with the listening. That’s what he said!”

“You can’t just pretend that he’s talking about something else,” Stewart added. “This is what gets us to the ultimate problem, which is this: Is any of the s*** Trump says real? How are we supposed to understand what’s bulls*** and what isn’t?”

As for Republicans playing off Trump’s extreme comments, Stewart said we already have proof that he isn’t just talk. “Remember that day he tried to overthrow the government?” Stewart asked.

“And I know it didn’t work, but ‘attempted murder’ isn’t the same thing as ‘never tried the murder,’” he continued. “So we are left with this surreal idea that somehow Trump’s absurdity renders him benign. We dismiss his threats because of how much fun he has expounding on the length, width, and girth of Arnold Palmer’s c***.”