’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger Dies at 20 in Tragic Accident

Sean Garinger, who starred on the reality series 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex Selena Gutierrez, has died following an ATV accident. He was 20.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Garinger, who shared two children with Gutierrez, died after moving an ATV from one parking spot to another in front of his home in Boone, North Carolina, on Wednesday, February 28.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” his mother, Mary Hobbs, told the outlet. “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

Hobbs said the ATV flipped and “crushed” his skull. “I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him,” she continued. “By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore.”

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday,” Hobbs added, noting how she laid next to Garinger until an ambulance arrived. “He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left.”

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the passing, writing in a statement (per the Watauga Democrat), “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim.”

Garinger first appeared in the sixth season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2020 alongside his then-girlfriend Gutierrez.

According to his online obituary, Garinger, who was affectionately known as “Squishy,” was “a military brat who touched lives all around the country. He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.”

The obit continued, “Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”

His mother also shared a message on Facebook, writing, “I can’t find the right words to describe how broken my heart is. My son I was so proud of you! You pushed through the toughest challenges in life and never settled for less. You were determined to be the best version of yourself. You were 232 days sober.”

She added, “Your smile will always brighten up my world. You always kept me on my toes and I’m not quite sure how to do this life thing without you but I promise you I will make you proud everyday I try. I love you squishy always and forever.”

He is survived by his daughters Dareli and Esmi, his mother, Mary, and his sisters, Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.