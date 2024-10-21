‘General Hospital:’ 5 Things To Know About Trina Robinson’s New Flame Kai

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital fans got big news on Monday (October 21) as it was announced that Trina Robinson (played by Tabyana Ali) will get a new love interest with the casting of Jens Austin Astrup.

More than six months since Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) was given an unfortunately splashy sendoff, and his grieving girlfriend will finally get another shot at romance.

As Deadline shared, Astrup is joining the iconic ABC soap, portraying a handsome character named Kai. Kai will meet Trina at Port Charles University. Here are some interesting tidbits about the exciting new addition:

He’s No Stranger To TV

Before taking on Kai, Astrup starred in two episodes of the Gossip Girl reboot in 2022 as a character named Terrell. The up-and-comer has also appeared in a few short films and, as a youngster, two episodes of The King of Queens. He’s repped by Framework Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.

He’s A Los Angeles Native & Studied Acting

Astrup is a Los Angeles native but took to the East Coast for college. He’s a graduate of Vassar, where he studied acting and literature.

He’s Also Starred In Plays & Music Videos

While Astrup’s go-to medium is TV, he also recently starred in the stage play “Cyrano de Bergerac” at the Pasadena Playhouse. He also starred in the indie singer Mato Wayuhi’s music video “Fall Out Boy.”

He May Already Be Taken (Off-Screen)

Those who like what they see on-screen may be out of luck as Kai seemingly has a partner named Maia. He most recently posted her to his Instagram page in May. In August 2023, he shared a video of them cuddled up with the caption: “maia. you made everything possible. I love you.”

His Character Will Debut In November

General Hospital fans still have a little waiting to do before Kai hits the small screen. His character premieres in November, the exact air date to be announced.

Meanwhile, Ali has played Trina Robinson on the series since 2022. She recently called out the online hatred she endured earlier this year which prompted the series to declare that “General Hospital does not tolerate hatred or bigotry of any kind. Racism has no place in Port Charles.”