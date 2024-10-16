‘General Hospital’ Star Réal Andrews Announces Show Exit — Here’s What He’s Doing Next

It’s been more than a year since General Hospital fans last saw Marcus Taggert (portrayed by Réal Andrews) in Port Charles. He left a lasting impression with a tearful elevator breakdown after discovering that his daughter Trina (Tabyana Ali) wasn’t biologically his and her father was actually Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

As it turns out, that showstopping scene will be his last. At least for now.

Andrews took to his Instagram account on Tuesday (October 15) to announce that he was officially stepping away from the series and would not be returning in the near future.

“My chapter with General Hospital is over,” he told fans in the front-facing video. “The writing has been on the wall for a long time. I wanted to come here because you guys have been phenomenal, the best, amazing supporters.”

Andrews went on to thank those who made his GH time possible: “I do want to give a shout-out to [casting director] Mark Teschner, [who] gave me the first opportunity, Bob Guza [former head writer], Wendy Riche [former EP] and Frank Valentini [current EP]. All the champions there.”

Andrews further revealed he has a new gig on the horizon: “I got offered what is the biggest role in my life. It’s [with] the biggest and best network, the best director, producers, writers, in my opinion, in the industry. We’re in pre-production for it.”

He couldn’t disclose what the project is as he shared he’s signed an NDA. However, he added: “It’s the biggest project of my life, ever. The most important one. And everything comes together, and happens for a reason, right? Everything I’ve done in my whole life was for this role.”

Looking back on his time on GH, having begun on the ABC soap in 1996, he added: “As an actor, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Frank [Valentini] said, ‘I’ve written you some amazing stuff,’ and he did. Being blessed to be on a show like General Hospital, I mean, it really is a blessing, from top to bottom.”

Fans flooded the comments section excited for the TV star but bittersweet over the news.

“I miss you so much on GH!!” one Instagram user penned.

“Loved you on GH! Congratulations on your new project and continued blessings!” wrote another.

“When one door closes a pair of gates open,” wrote a third.

Closing out the update, Andrews added his new project will “blow you away” and as far as returning to GH goes: “Never say never.”

