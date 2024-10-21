Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune has been on the air for almost 50 years and 42 seasons and, in that time, has featured about 24,000 contestants. However, according to Maggie Sajak, there are really only seven types of players.

The game show’s social media correspondent shared a video on the Wheel‘s official Instagram page on Thursday, October 17, where she revealed the seven different types of players, complete with an example of their performance style.

Sajak started off with “The Polite One,” where she kindly asked, “Vanna [White], may I please have an S?”

This was followed by “The One Who Projects,” with Maggie shouting, “Is there a T?!”

Up next was “The Excited One,” where Maggie asked for an R and then started clapping and jumping up and down.

Then there was “The Confident One,” where she leaned against the wheel and calmly said, “I’ll take the X.”

This was followed by “The Indecisive One,” where Maggie ummed and ahhed over her choice before asking, “Can I buy an E?”

She then introduced “The One Who Always Knows The Answer When It’s Not Their Turn,” performing as a frustrated, eye-rolling contestant.

Finally, there was “The Supportive One,” where Maggie clapped along and told her opponent, “Nice spin… good letter.”

In the caption of the post, Maggie admitted, “I’m the indecisive one.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one commenter joking, “I think I’m all of these to the max rolled up into one if that’s even possible???”

“My wife told me I’m one who projects. I’m embarrassed to see my episode now,” said one future contestant.

“I’m between polite and excited!” added another.

Another added, “Who doesn’t love a supportive bestie?!”

One former contestant replied, “I was definitely Excited, polite, (behind the scenes supportive) & a touch indecisive.”

“Great combo!” Maggie responded.

Another fan added an eighth type of player, writing, “I’m a multiples hunter; if I know there’s multiple instances of a letter, I spin until a big one hits, call the multiple and solve when there’s no multiples left (if I know it, of course).”

Do you agree with Maggie’s seven types of player? Are there any more? Plus, let us know which type of player you are in the comments below.