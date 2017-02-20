‘The Detour’ Ditches the Road Trip, Takes Root in New York City for Season 2

The Detour, TBS’s whip-smart comedy that spent its first year speeding from Syracuse to Florida in a Griswold-like map of mishaps, pumps the brakes for Season 2. “The original concept was never to be a road-trip show…it’s not Vacation: The Series,” explains cocreator and star Jason Jones, whose luckless Nate Parker is now moving to New York with his wife, Robin (Natalie Zea, above, with Jones), and their two offbeat kids (Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll) for a new job.

Set a year after their wild ride, this season is about “the pursuit of normalcy for the family,” Jones says. Which could be a tad tricky since their new Spanish Harlem–adjacent neighborhood is the hotbed of Robin’s delinquent past. “She’s not too excited about that,” Jones says with a laugh. “But everyone else couldn’t be more thrilled!”

The Detour, Season Premiere, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10/9c, TBS