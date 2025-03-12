Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Sawyer Fredericks was just 16 years old when he was crowned the winner of Season 8 of The Voice in 2015. He won the show under the guidance of coach Pharrell Williams.

Now, it’s the 10-year anniversary of Fredericks’ time on the singing competition. While he never found major mainstream success, he’s been keeping busy in the years since he was on the show. Scroll down for everything we know about what Fredericks is up to today.

Where is Sawyer Fredericks now?

Music is still Fredericks’ passion and he has continued his music career since his time on The Voice. While he is now an independent artist, he was previously signed by Republic Records after winning the show, and released his self-titled EP just six months after his victory. During this time, he also continued playing shows both as a headlining artist and opener.

In May 2016, Fredericks released his debut album under Republic. A Good Storm peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard charts. He embarked on a United States tour to support the record, and it lasted for several months.

Fredericks chose the independent route and left Republic Records in 2017. “I left them really because I felt I wasn’t getting enough creative freedom,” he told the Windy City Times in 2023. “I felt they were pushing me into a style I didn’t want to be in. I just didn’t want that. I’ve been very happy since I left.”

He independently released two albums, Hide Your Ghost and Flowers for You, in 2018 and 2020, respectively. His most recent full release was an EP called The Golden Tree in March 2023.

However, he’s continued to play shows and drop one-off songs, with a new track called “Funeral Parking Only” coming on March 14.

Is Sawyer Fredericks bisexual?

Fredericks came out as bisexual in a February 2022 Instagram post. “Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted say that I am Bisexual,” he wrote. “When I was younger I thought I was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawyer Fredericks (@sawyerfrdrx)

He continued, “I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I’m truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better. I’ll probably lose some fans over this post, but that’s fine with me.”

More than a year after he made the post, he admitted to being “shocked” by some reactions. “Most of the reception was good but I also received messages like, ‘You’re an abomination,'” he shared. “That took me aback because these people don’t know me and they’re judging me. It was very hurtful. Plus, some patrons just immediately left.”

Where does Sawyer Fredericks live?

Fredericks was born in Connecticut. At eight years old, he moved to a farm in upstate New York with his family, where he spent the rest of his younger years and was homeschooled.

Now, he still lives in New York, but said he spends time in Connecticut because it’s where his band rehearses. Plus, he still has family members there.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC