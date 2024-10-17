‘Georgie & Mandy’ Premiere, Have Patience with ‘Ghosts,’ Nathan Lane Meets ‘Elsbeth,’ Legal Shenanigans with ‘Matlock’ and ‘Lincoln Lawyer’

Troy Harvey / Warner Bros.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

The Young Sheldon spinoff-of-a-spinoff returns to its The Big Bang Theory roots with a studio audience — and a sly meta joke about hearing laughter while watching TV comedies — for a likable romcom about the early married life of Sheldon’s older but still coming-of-age brother Georgie (Montana Jordan, a natural) and wife Mandy (Emily Osment) with a new baby. They’re feeling the strain of living with her hypercritical mom Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and laid-back dad Jim (reliable laugh engine Will Sasso), in whose tire shop Georgie works. When the couple attempts to start out on their own in questionable new digs, Young Sheldon’s Mary (Zoe Perry) and Meemaw (Annie Potts) are there for the housewarming.

Ghosts

For the most part, the ghosts on this terrific sitcom aren’t all that scary (except maybe for Crash, the headless one). That all changes when the severe Puritan ghost Patience (Mary Holland, terrific) enters the picture in Season 4. Stranded alone in the dirt since 1895 thanks to Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Patience vengefully pulled him into her dark world in last season’s cliffhanger, on the heels of his dumping Redcoat mate Nigel (John Hartman) at the altar. While the other spirits rally to retrieve their friend, Isaac pledges to change his selfish ways. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Elsbeth

“You really think that someone would kill a person for not turning off their cell phone [at the opera]?” marvels NYPD Capt. Wallace (Wendell Pierce), who apparently is unacquainted with the legend of Patti LuPone. That diva (and many of us, to be honest) would likely empathize with the killer in the delightful mystery-comedy’s Season 2 opener, played by Emmy and Tony winner Nathan Lane. He’s Philip Cross, known as “the aisle seat scold” for his fussy shushing of fellow patrons. When a Wall Street jerk inherits the subscription seat in front of his, noisily disrupting his weekly opera habit, Philip’s deranged response gives the perky Elsbeth (the wonderful Carrie Preston) not only a fun new case, but an education on the passions that opera can inspire. Elsewhere, the precinct welcomes an uptight new lieutenant, while Elsbeth’s officer partner Kaya (Carra Patterson) hits a speed bump in her desire to be promoted to detective.

Matlock

There’s more to Matlock, and to Madeline “Matty” Matlock (the great Kathy Bates), than meets the eye in this clever twist on the legal procedural. The series picks up after the pilot episode with Matty working overtime to build trust at the posh Jacobson Moore law firm while pursuing her own agenda. Off duty, she concedes this high-wire act takes an emotional toll, but at 75, she still has the goods to help her boss Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) navigate a case involving a teenager falsely accused of murder. The courtroom theatrics may not be much more sophisticated than in the Andy Griffith original, but as a “senior junior associate,” Matty’s the most interesting TV lawyer in ages.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Sounding an awful lot like a movie tagline, L.A.’s brash criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) declares, “This one’s personal” in the 10-episode third season of the legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s (Bosch) books. (This season uses the fifth book, The Gods of Guilt, as source material.) Mickey is rocked by the murder of former client and friend Gloria “Glory Days” Dayton (Fiona Rene), and even more so when he’s asked to represent the prime suspect (Devon Graye). Joining the cast: Holt McCallany as Mickey’s latest adversary, ex-cop turned D.A. investigator Neil Bishop, who’s no fan of the lawyer with a Lincoln Navigator as his home office.

The Midwich Cuckoos

Filmed twice before in the 1960s and the 1990s, John Wyndham’s influential 1957 sci-fi novel becomes a chilling seven-part series, starring the very busy Keeley Hawes (Orphan Black: Echoes) as child psychologist Susannah Zellaby, who’s understandably alarmed when her idyllic British village of Midwich becomes Ground Zero for an inexplicable phenomenon. Susannah was away on the fateful day when the entire town, including her grown daughter, succumbs to a spell (possibly alien in origin) that renders everyone unconscious. When they awaken, an eerie change has taken hold of the population.

