Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is coming to grips with the absence of her late mom.

The 33-year-old— who is expecting a girl with her boyfriend Ken Urker — was the guest on Wednesday, October 16’s episode of The Bachelor alum Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast. She was asked if she’d thought about the relationship that Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard could have had with her baby.

“I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad,” Blanchard said.

“So, I kind of put that in the back of my mind. And so, I mean, there has been questions on social media. Everybody asked the question, you know, ‘What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn’t around?'”

“My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was,” Gypsy shared, referring to her stepmother Kristy Blanchard. “Kristy is going to be grandma,” she added.

The soon-to-be mom was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence for conspiring to murder her mother with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn.

Dee Dee was stabbed to death by Godejohn in her Springfield, Missouri, home on June 9, 2015. Blanchard — whose mom had subjected her to years of unneeded medical treatments and convinced her she had multiple illnesses — waited in the bathroom.

It’s largely believed that Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy; a rare form of abuse in which a guardian exaggerates or induces sickness in a child for sympathy and attention. Their story was adapted into Hulu’s The Act.

After divorcing Dee Dee, Blanchard’s dad Rod Blanchard married Kristy, and they share two children.

Blanchard was also asked on the podcast about other “negative comments” she receives online regarding her becoming a mom; she said she’s unbothered, minus the misconception about continuing a “cycle” of abuse.

“The one thing that just irritates me is the fact that people really have this stigma on, you know, new parents that have come from a life of trauma and the stigma of, oh, you know, ‘You had been through this, so you’re gonna continue on that cycle with your child.'”

“I think that’s so unfair to put that on someone because I’m a person that I’m taking the steps to make sure that I’m mentally stable enough to be a parent and heal myself,” she continued.

“And so going forward, you know, I might not be a perfect parent, nobody is. But I am gonna do the best I can and make educated choices with my child and have the support to do so.”

Blanchard’s surprisingly straightforward comments come after she and her boyfriend Urker revealed they were expecting a baby girl over the summer via a sweet social media post. Gypsy officially announced she was pregnant a month earlier.