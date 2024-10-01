Your Ultimate Halloween Guide: 250 Spooky Films & TV Shows Coming This October

It’s the scariest time of year to hit the “play” button. As Halloween approaches, horror films and TV shows are popping up all over the streaming TV landscape, and we’ve cataloged more than 250 of them below, with premieres marked in bold.

Netflix, for starters, is bringing more Unsolved Mysteries and the true-crime film Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. Hulu has Sarah Paulson in another American horror story, the film Hold Your Breath. Meanwhile, Max is returning to Salem’s Lot, and Peacock is putting one terrifying Teacup on the table. And for the younger set, Disney+ is joining Disney Channel with the debut of the reboot series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Cable subscribers can get in on the Halloween fun, too — Freeform goes all out for the holiday with its “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule, so we’re including movies from that lineup, too.

Netflix

It 2, October 1

Till Death, October 1

Halloween, October 1

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5, October 2

The iconic and gripping series returns with four new episodes featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, October 3

The Bad Guys set off on the ultimate Halloween heist, absconding with legendary deceased crook Reginald E. Scary’s prized stolen amulet. While on their mission in Scary’s haunted mansion, Wolf has a few tricks up his sleeve to spook his crew. But when Wolf ends up being haunted, the Bad Guys must revisit the mansion to return the cursed loot.

It’s What’s Inside, October 4

A group of friends gathers for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.

Mighty Monsterwheelies, October 4

Tapping into the Universal Monsters vault, Mighty Monstewheelies is an action-packed adventure-comedy series which reimagines classic characters as half-monster, half-truck vehicle heroes who team up to use their special powers to serve and protect the all-vehicle city of Motorvania from troublemakers like Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2, October 17

Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Woman of the Hour, October 18

The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a years-long murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.

Don’t Move, October 25

A grieving woman hoping to find solace deep in an isolated forest encounters a stranger who injects her with a paralytic agent. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.

Time Cut, October 30

A teen in 2024 accidentally time-traveled to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future?

The Manhattan Alien Abduction, October 30

This is the true story behind one of ufology’s greatest mysteries, which is still a source of controversy on social media and online forums. But few know that a filmmaker was embedded at the heart of the Manhattan abduction and filmed it all. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, this is the real-life X-Files, caught on camera.

Hulu

It’s a Wonderful Knife, October 1

M. Night Shyamalan Collection — The Sixth Sense (1999), Unbreakable (2000), Signs (2002), The Happening (2008), October 1

Hold Your Breath, October 3

In 1930s Oklahoma amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman (Sarah Paulson) is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family.

Solar Opposites Halloween Special Episode, October 7

Spooky stuff is afoot when the Spirit of Halloween starts to take over Korvo’s life in this special edition of Solar Opposites.

Mr. Crocket, October 11

In 1993, a mysterious children’s show host, Mr. Crocket, magically emerges from television sets to kidnap young children, brutally slaying their parents in the process. After Mr. Crocket snatches her son, one determined mother embarks on a perilous quest to track down the demonic entertainer and rescue her boy. Starring Jerrika Hinton, Elvis Nolasco, Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome.

Family Guy Halloween Special Episode, October 14

Peter and his friends aim to unseat the reigning champion (Glen Powell) in Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest by any means necessary.

American Horror Stories Season 4, October 15

American Horror Stories is an anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The spooky collection of new American Horror Stories episodes features an all-star cast, including Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Dyllón Burnside, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Burnet, Victor Garber, June Squibb and more!

Reginald the Vampire Season 2, October 17

Late Night with the Devil, October 19

Carved, October 21

When a heartbroken teenage playwright, her younger brother, and a group of survivors become trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night, they must band together to survive a relentless assault by a sentient and vengeful pumpkin. Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Corey Fogelmanis, Wyatt Lindner, and more.

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season Premiere, October 22

Disney+

Mickey’s Spooky Stories, October 2

The Simpsons, “Treehouse Of Horror XXXIV,” October 2

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes, October 4

Shortsober With Big City Greens, October 4

Spookiz: The Movie, October 4

Big City GreensSeason 4 Halloween Special Episodes, October 9

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Season 3 Halloween Special Episodes, October 9

“Funhouse-made Costumes”: The gang has to improvise their costumes when they go missing on Halloween.

“On a Dark and Stormy Night”: In Halloweenville, Goofy is comforted by his pals when he’s afraid of a big storm.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Special, October 9

The Simpsons: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, October 11

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House Halloween Special, October 16

Me & Mickey Season 3 Halloween Special Episode, October 16

Me & Winnie the PoohHalloween Special, October 16

Playdate with Winnie the PoohSeason 2 Halloween Special Episodes, October 16

Primos Halloween Special Episodes, October 23, streaming on Disney+

SuperKitties Season 2 Halloween Episodes, October 23, streaming on Disney+

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, First Eight Episodes, October 30

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Max

Annabelle Comes Home, October 1

Annabelle: Creation, October 1

The Conjuring, October 1

The Conjuring 2, October 1

The Curse of La Llorona, October 1

Doctor Sleep, October 1

Freddy vs. Jason, October 1

Gremlins, October 1

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, October 1

I Was a Teenage Zombie, October 1

Interview with the Vampire (1994), October 1

It, October 1

It: Chapter Two, October 1

Misery, October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street, October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, October 1

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, October 1

Poltergeist, October 1

Practical Magic, October 1

A Return to Salem’s Lot, October 1

Scooby-Doo (2002), October 1

Stephen King’s It, October 1

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, October 1

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2, October 3

Taking place one year after the events of season one, Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery, and Mogwai mayhem. Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way.

Salem’s Lot, October 3

Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

Scariest House in America Season 1, October 4

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good, October 7

MaXXXine, October 18

Trap, October 25

Paramount+

(Asterisks denote Paramount+ With Showtime)

28 Weeks Later, October 1

30 Days of Night, October 1

American Psycho, October 1

Antlers, October 1

Bad Behaviour, October 1

The Belko Experiment, October 1

Black Rock, October 1

The Blob, October 1

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, October 1

Buried, October 1

Deliver Us from Evil*, October 1

The Exorcism of Emily Rose, October 1

Fear (1990), October 1

Fido, October 1

Flatliners* (1990), October 1

Fresh (2022), October 1

Friday the 13th (1980), October 1

Friday the 13th: Part II, October 1

Friday the 13th: Part III, October 1

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter, October 1

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning, October 1

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, October 1

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, October 1

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, October 1

Gothika, October 1

The Green Inferno, October 1

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, October 1

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, October 1

Hellraiser V: Inferno, October 1

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker, October 1

Hellraiser VII: Deader, October 1

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld, October 1

Hide and Seek*, October 1

Jennifer’s Body, October 1

The Little Vampire, October 1

The Midnight Meat Train, October 1

Mirrors, October 1

Monstrous*, October 1

Oculus, October 1

Orphan, October 1

The Orphanage, October 1

Queen of The Damned, October 1

Resident Evil, October 1

Scary Movie 3, October 1

Scary Movie 4, October 1

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders, October 1

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire, October 1

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster, October 1

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers, October 1

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy, October 1

Sleepy Hollow, October 1

Snakes on a Plane, October 1

Spawn, October 1

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, October 1

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, October 1

Stephen King’s Thinner, October 1

Stir of Echoes, October 1

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*, October 1

Vampire in Brooklyn, October 1

The Wicker Man (2006), October 1

Wild Eyed and Wicked, October 1

Willard (2003), October 1

Monster High: The Series Season 1, October 2

SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp, October 10

In this new SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special, “Kreepaway Kamp,” SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.

Ghosts Season 4 Premiere, October 17

Peacock

1408, October 1

Arachnophobia, October 1

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, October 1

The Blob (1988), October 1

Casper (1995), October 1

Casper, A Spirited Beginning, October 1

Casper’s Haunted Christmas, October 1

Casper’s Scare School (2006), October 1

Christine (1983), October 1

The Craft, October 1

The Devil’s Rejects, October 1

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark, October 1

Drag Me To Hell, October 1

The Final Girls, October 1

The Fly (1986), October 1

Freaks of Nature, October 1

Freaky, October 1

Fright Night (2011), October 1

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, October 1

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, October 1

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, October 1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, October 1

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, October 1

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, October 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, October 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, October 1

Hell Fest, October 1

The Hitcher, October 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer, October 1

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, October 1

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, October 1

It Follows, October 1

Jennifer’s Body, October 1

Last Night in Soho, October 1

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, October 1

Leprechaun III, October 1

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, October 1

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, October 1

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, October 1

Leprechaun Origins, October 1

Malignant, October 1

The Mouse Trap, October 1

My Soul To Take, October 1

Patient Zero, October 1

The Possession Of Hannah Grace, October 1

Pride, Prejudice and Zombies, October 1

The Purge, October 1

The Purge: Anarchy, October 1

The Purge: Election Year, October 1

Rob Zombie’s Halloween, October 1

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, October 1

Scared Shrekless, October 1

Shutter Island, October 1

Silent Hill, October 1

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, October 1

Vacancy (2007), October 1

The Vatican Tapes, October 1

What Lies Beneath, October 1

Where The Scary Things Are, October 1

White Noise, October 1

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, October 1

Teacup, First Two Episodes, October 10

From executive producers James Wan and Ian McCulloch, Teacup follows a group of people in rural Georgia who face a mysterious, terrifying threat and must come together to survive.

Hysteria!, All Episodes, October 18

Hysteria! follows a town reeling from the disappearance of a beloved quarterback during the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s. Seeing a jump in interest in the occult, a group of teenagers in a heavy metal band pretend to be Satanists to build a reputation. The show stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and recurring guest star Bruce Campbell.

Tubi

30 Days Of Night (2007), October 1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, October 1

Christine, October 1

The Evil Dead (1983), October 1

Fear Of Rain, October 1

Grindhouse: Death Proof, October 1

Grindhouse: Planet Terror, October 1

The Hills Have Eyes, October 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), October 1

Insidious: The Last Key, October 1

Interview With The Vampire (1994), October 1

It Follows, October 1

Methgator, October 1

Poltergeist (2015), October 1

Resident Evil, October 1

The Skeleton Key, October 1

Famously Haunted: Hollywood, October 9

Behind Hollywood’s iconic landmarks lies a realm of eerie legends and ghostly tales. Discover the chilling stories of Tinseltown’s most haunted sites.

Vicious Murder, October 11

With his crypto empire on the brink, a businessman seeks to murder his wife and steal her fortune but uncovers a web of deception in the process.

Killer Nurses, October 17

When a fellow nurse dies under mysterious circumstances, two traveling nurses must navigate a labyrinth of secrets pointing to an egomaniacal doctor.

Latency, October 22

Surprise 3, October 25

David is haunted by Lisa’s murder and the looming threat of exposure as he realizes he has nowhere to hide.

Freeform

Halloweentown, October 1, 1/12c

The Haunted Mansion (2003), October 1, 1/12c

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, October 1, 4:05/3:05c

Beetlejuice, October 1, 6:45/5:45c

Hocus Pocus, October 1, 8:50/7:50c,

Arachnophobia, October 2, 1/12c

Casper, October 2, 5:35/4:35c

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, October 2, 8/7c

Monsters, Inc., October 3, 6:25/5:25c

Monsters University, October 3, 8:30/7:30c

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, October 4, 12:30/11:30c

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, October 4, 2:30/1:30c

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, October 4, 4/3c

Little Shop of Horrors (1986), October 5, 12a ET/October 4, 11c

The House with a Clock in Its Walls, October 5, 2:05/1:05c

Spooky Buddies, October 5, 7a/6c

Toy Story of TERROR!, October 5, 9a/8c

Edward Scissorhands, October 5, 11:35a/10:35c

Haunted Mansion (2023), October 5, 8:50/7:50c

Hocus Pocus 2, October 6, 9/8c

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, October 6, 11:30/10:30c

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), October 8, 12/11a CT

Frankenweenie, October 9, 3:35/2:35c

Twitches, October 11, 12a ET/October 10, 11c

Twitches Too, October 12, 12a ET/October 11, 11c

Something Wicked This Way Comes, October 12, 11:55/10:55c

The Black Cauldron, October 13, 8a/7c

Dark Shadows (2012), October 13, 2:30/1:30c