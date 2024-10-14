‘Blue Bloods’ Exclusive: Watch First Episode of Reagan Family Dinner Recipe Series (VIDEO)

Blue Bloods is helping fans cook Reagan family dinners at home during the CBS drama’s final season. The series is partnering with the Wahlberg family restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, on a Reagan family dinner-themed YouTube series that stars Chef Paul Wahlberg as he demonstrates how to make the meals seen at the end of each episode of Blue Bloods‘ final season. TV Insider is exclusively sharing the first episode of the web series, as well as its corresponding roast beef recipe and a preview at next week’s family dinner.

The final season of Blue Bloods premieres this Friday, October 18, at 10/9c on CBS. Chef Paul’s “how-to” videos go out each Monday and will correspond with the meal that will be served to the characters in the show during that Friday night’s episode. There will be one video per episode, making for eight installments.

In the video above, Chef Paul breaks down how to make the roast beef meal to be seen in this week’s premiere in addition to sharing personal family anecdotes about having similar meals growing up with brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg and their other siblings. The classic roast beef is also made with sides of bacon and caramelized onion roasted potatoes, buttered carrots, and green beans. Next week’s Reagan family dinner will be sausage and peppers with roasted potatoes and avocado artichoke.

Below, see the recipe for the premiere week meal. The second meal’s recipes and video come out next Monday, October 21, and will be found on Blue Bloods‘ Instagram and YouTube channel or Wahlburgers on Instagram. Fans can also join the WahlClub for exclusive sneak peeks and rewards.

Menu: Classic Roast Beef, Bacon and Caramelized Onion Roasted Potatoes, Buttered Carrots and Green Beans

Entrée: Classic Roast Beef

1ea 4lbs well marbled top round

3 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

One lg white onion diced

3 garlic cloves

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced carrots

1 cup red wine

3 cups low sodium beef stock or chicken stock

1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

2 rosemary sprigs

Preheat the oven to 350°f

Beef – Tie and truss the beef with butcher’s twine 4-5 times, evenly spaced. Let the beef rest and come to room temperature about 1 hour

Season the beef with salt, pepper

Heat a large heavy gage roasting pan over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the seasoned beef on all sides. Make sure the beef is fat cap side up. in the same roasting pan, when finished searing. Add the carrots, onion and celery, rosemary sprig and top with beef.

Place in the preheated oven and cook until the internal temperature reaches 130°f.

Remove the beef and the rosemary sprig, place on a plate, top with a sheet of aluminum foil tented over the beef. Let the beef rest for 20 minutes.

Pan Gravy

Place the roasting pan on a burner with the carrots, garlic, celery and onions, on medium heat. Add the red wine, scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to pull up all the crusty bits.

When the wine is nearly evaporated add the beef stock and bring to a boil. Transfer the contents into a 3qt. pan and simmer.

Skim off and fat that comes to the top. Add the fresh thyme, simmer for 4 minutes. Place the sauce in a blender and puree until smooth.

Pass through a fine strainer back into the pan and taste for seasoning.

To serve: Remove the string from the beef (be sure to add all the juice on the plate to the sauce for added flavor) and slice across the grain in 1/4” slices. Arrange shingled on a platter.

Side 1: Bacon and Onion Roasted Potatoes

2lbs red “B” bliss potatoes rinsed and scrubbed in cold water. Drained and cut in quarters.

1 small onion halved and sliced

2 cloves garlic, whole and skin on

5 strips bacon

1 sprig fresh rosemary

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

1tsp kosher salt

½ tsp. cracked black pepper

1tbsp. butter

Pre heat the oven to 375°f

Heat a large heavy bottom pan over medium high heat add the butter, crushed red pepper, bacon, garlic, rosemary and onion. Sauté for 3-4 minutes to caramelize the onion and bacon a bit then add the potatoes. Cook over the stove for one minute then put pan in the oven and cook until the potatoes can be pierced with a knife easily, about 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes season with salt and pepper.

Side 2: Buttered Carrots and Green Beans

11/2 lbs. picked and washed green beans

10oz. peeled baby carrots no tops

3 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

Blanching the carrots and green beans

Fill a large pot of water and add salt, bring to a boil

Add the green beans and cook for 4-5 minutes

Remove the green beans with a slotted spoon and place them in ice water until they are chilled. Remove them from the ice water and reserve

Add the carrots to the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes or until tender

Remove from the boiling water with a slotted spoon and place in ice water to stop the cooking. Remove from the ice water and reserve.

Pat the vegetables dry as much as possible

In a large skillet melt the butter and olive oil, over medium heat. Sauté the carrots for one minute and then add the green beans, sauté for 3 more minutes. Add parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS