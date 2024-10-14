Miranda Lambert Reveals Shocking Link With Gypsy-Rose Blanchard & Her Murdered Mom

Miranda Lambert has opened up about her stunning connection with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her murdered mother Dee Dee. The country singer met Blanchard and her mom on several occasions prior to the headline-grabbing 2015 murder.

These days, Blanchard has her own reality TV show, Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lockup, after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence in connection with her mother’s death. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker who she reconnected with after getting released from prison last year.

Lambert reveals she met Blanchard and her mom back in the days when she was married to Blake Shelton through their work for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. While on Theo Von’s popular This Past Weekend podcast, Miranda described Blanchard as a “super, super sweet girl.”

Lambert and other country singers met Gypsy-Rose on several occasions through the charity, believing her to be a very sick child suffering from severe illnesses.

What the music stars didn’t realize at the time was that it was all made up by Blanchard’s mom. Dee Dee had been subjecting Gypsy-Rose to unnecessary medical procedures, convincing her daughter and others she had a series of illnesses, a disorder commonly referred to as Munchausen by proxy.

Given what she saw at the time, the country singer believed Dee Dee was telling the truth about her daughter’s condition that she had battled leukemia, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, and other illnesses. “Her mom worked the system, and it worked,” says Lambert. “We all met her, the whole country music community. Ask any of us. She was part of it.

“I believed her, I did. When [the news about her murder and Munchausen syndrome] came out, I was freaking out.”

Lambert believes that back then Gypsy-Rose had no idea that she wasn’t sick like her mother claimed. “It was real to her,” says Miranda. “She was a child. She was a baby girl. She was very genuine.”

After the shocking headlines came out regarding what Dee Dee had done and her murder, Miranda recalled receiving a message from someone asking if she’d seen Mommy Dead and Dearest, the 2017 documentary tells Blanchard’s family story. After that, she regularly kept up with the developments in Blanchard’s case.

Miranda says that she has not heard from Gypsy-Rose since her release from prison and thinks that she is probably just trying to move on with her life and forget about her unhappy past.

“I mean, that was so long ago,” says Lambert. “She might just have put all that behind her, which I would if I were her.”