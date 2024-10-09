Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Baby Kicking in Pregnancy Update Video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has taken fans on her pregnancy journey every step of the way. Things are moving along nicely. The reality star posted a video of her daughter moving in her belly.

This came after previously sharing an ultrasound was taken at 20 weeks. During the most recent update from the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup personality wrote “Her adorable morning kicks #pregnancy #babykicks”

The 33-year-old and her boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first child together with the baby due in January 2025. Blanchard has been extremely open about the experience of motherhood since the initial announcement video posted on YouTube. She shared the initial photos in July from a shoot done with her boyfriend.

From there it was the gender reveal. The happy soon-to-be parents revealed they were having a girl. She wrote, “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want to thank ya’ll for your love and support! ✨”

One user on the baby movement post on Instagram was concerned Blanchard might be oversharing writing, “As much as we all want a glimpse of the baby I hope she keeps the baby off socials.” Another got a little personal asking if she was planning to have the baby naturally or c-section. Blanchard responded with, “naturally unless a C-section is needed.”

Blanchard opened up about entering her second trimester during a September 19 installment on her YouTube page. She said her daughter was “more active whenever I eat sweets.” At the same time, she said feeling her kick is something that has been “magical” and the “exciting part of pregnancy.”

Urker has been equally excited about being a dad with a series of his own posts on Instagram. He shared on September 3, “Our sweet baby girl for our 20 week ultrasound. She is growing and measuring beautifully. #pregnancy #babygirl #newmom”

Blanchard was released from prison in December after serving eight years for her role in her mother Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder. Her profile continued to grow with audiences infatuated with the story and what was next. She has been the subject of a popular eight-part Lifetime docuseries.