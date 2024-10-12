‘Penguin’ Tells Sofia’s Story, ‘Tracker’ Returns, Stevie Nicks on ‘SNL,’ Christmas Comes Early

Macall Polay / HBO

The Penguin

9/8c

SUNDAY: It’s all about Sofia Falcone, brilliantly played by Cristin Milioti, in an exceptional episode of the dark crime thriller. Sofia realizes the extent of Oz “Penguin” Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) treachery, part of a pattern of men lying to and underestimating her. Cue an extended flashback to her harrowing decade in Arkham State Hospital, placed there by her family (Mark Strong taking over as Carmine Falcone from The Batman’s John Turturro) after she’s pegged as “The Hangman” serial killer. “They think I’m broken,” she tells her therapist Dr. Rush (Theo Rossi) now that she’s free to make a fresh start. “I’m not the one who’s sick. … The world is.” And the world, including her fellow Falcones, had better watch out.

Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Tracker

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Justin Hartley (This Is Us) is back as lone-wolf missing-persons tracker Colter Shaw (adapting a character from Jeffery Deaver’s novels) in the action drama’s second season. His long-distance handler Velma (Abby McEnany) is now teamed with Reenie (Fiona Rene), who’s opened up her own law firm, assisting Colter as he heads to Arkansas to find a family whose car was found abandoned on a country road. What he discovers about the mother plunges him into a case involving organized crime. Followed by the two-hour finale of Big Brother (9/8c).

Rosalind O' Connor / NBC

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: So far, the milestone 50th season of the late-night comedy show has been on a roll, with inspired work from guests Maya Rudolph (Kamala Harris), Jim Gaffigan (Tim Walz), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), Dana Carvey (Joe Biden) and cast members Bowen Yang (JD Vance) and James Austin Johnson (Donald Trump) in the campaign-spoofing cold openings, and generally strong sketches (particularly in last week’s Nate Bargatze episode). This week, music stars take the spotlight when Ariana Grande (soon to be Galinda in the big-screen Wicked) makes her second appearance as guest host, joined by the legendary Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame. This is Nicks’ second appearance as musical guest, her first since 1983.

Great American Family

Christmas Wreaths and Ribbons

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: We’ve become accustomed to Christmas in July, and yuletide TV creeping earlier each year and upstaging Thanksgiving. But here we are, weeks before Halloween, and Great American Family has already gone 24/7 with wall-to-wall Christmas movies, including new films each Saturday. Kicking off the lineup is the story of a wreathmaker (Kristin Wollett) whose injury after an icy mishap puts her deliveries in jeopardy until a helpful neighbor (Casey Elliott) steps in.

Emmanuel Guimier / AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

9/8c

SUNDAY: Things have not gone smoothly for either Daryl (Norman Reedus) or Carol (Melissa McBride) in the Walking Dead spinoff as these survivors of the zombie apocalypse run afoul of zealots on two sides of a war in France. The newly arrived Carol has fallen in, reluctantly, with the paramilitary Pouvoir des Vivants army led by Marion Genet (Anne Charrier), whose backstory we briefly glimpse. They’re planning an attack on the Union de L’Espoir resistance cell based at Mont-Saint-Michel, where Daryl and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) have become endangered outliers as they try to protect young Lauren (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) from the religious fanatics who see the boy as a prophet and potential martyr.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: