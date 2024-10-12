‘Penguin’ Tells Sofia’s Story, ‘Tracker’ Returns, Stevie Nicks on ‘SNL,’ Christmas Comes Early
HBO’s The Penguin takes a detour to focus on the title villain’s nemesis, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). Justin Hartley returns as Tracker Colter Shaw for a second season. Stevie Nicks makes her first Saturday Night Live appearance in 41 years, with Ariana Grande as guest host. Great American Family is already all in on Christmas, with 24/7 holiday movies and a new film each Saturday.
The Penguin
SUNDAY: It’s all about Sofia Falcone, brilliantly played by Cristin Milioti, in an exceptional episode of the dark crime thriller. Sofia realizes the extent of Oz “Penguin” Cobb’s (Colin Farrell) treachery, part of a pattern of men lying to and underestimating her. Cue an extended flashback to her harrowing decade in Arkham State Hospital, placed there by her family (Mark Strong taking over as Carmine Falcone from The Batman’s John Turturro) after she’s pegged as “The Hangman” serial killer. “They think I’m broken,” she tells her therapist Dr. Rush (Theo Rossi) now that she’s free to make a fresh start. “I’m not the one who’s sick. … The world is.” And the world, including her fellow Falcones, had better watch out.
Tracker
SUNDAY: Justin Hartley (This Is Us) is back as lone-wolf missing-persons tracker Colter Shaw (adapting a character from Jeffery Deaver’s novels) in the action drama’s second season. His long-distance handler Velma (Abby McEnany) is now teamed with Reenie (Fiona Rene), who’s opened up her own law firm, assisting Colter as he heads to Arkansas to find a family whose car was found abandoned on a country road. What he discovers about the mother plunges him into a case involving organized crime. Followed by the two-hour finale of Big Brother (9/8c).
Saturday Night Live
SATURDAY: So far, the milestone 50th season of the late-night comedy show has been on a roll, with inspired work from guests Maya Rudolph (Kamala Harris), Jim Gaffigan (Tim Walz), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), Dana Carvey (Joe Biden) and cast members Bowen Yang (JD Vance) and James Austin Johnson (Donald Trump) in the campaign-spoofing cold openings, and generally strong sketches (particularly in last week’s Nate Bargatze episode). This week, music stars take the spotlight when Ariana Grande (soon to be Galinda in the big-screen Wicked) makes her second appearance as guest host, joined by the legendary Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame. This is Nicks’ second appearance as musical guest, her first since 1983.
Christmas Wreaths and Ribbons
SATURDAY: We’ve become accustomed to Christmas in July, and yuletide TV creeping earlier each year and upstaging Thanksgiving. But here we are, weeks before Halloween, and Great American Family has already gone 24/7 with wall-to-wall Christmas movies, including new films each Saturday. Kicking off the lineup is the story of a wreathmaker (Kristin Wollett) whose injury after an icy mishap puts her deliveries in jeopardy until a helpful neighbor (Casey Elliott) steps in.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
SUNDAY: Things have not gone smoothly for either Daryl (Norman Reedus) or Carol (Melissa McBride) in the Walking Dead spinoff as these survivors of the zombie apocalypse run afoul of zealots on two sides of a war in France. The newly arrived Carol has fallen in, reluctantly, with the paramilitary Pouvoir des Vivants army led by Marion Genet (Anne Charrier), whose backstory we briefly glimpse. They’re planning an attack on the Union de L’Espoir resistance cell based at Mont-Saint-Michel, where Daryl and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) have become endangered outliers as they try to protect young Lauren (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) from the religious fanatics who see the boy as a prophet and potential martyr.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Haunted Wedding (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Hallmark gets in the Halloween spirit when ghost hunters Jane (Janel Parrish) and Brian (Dominic Sherwood) plan their wedding in a haunted inn, only to have a jealous 18th-century poltergeist (Cassandra Potenza) try to stop their union.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller reports on the 2018 disappearance in Montana of Jermain Charlo, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, one of many missing and/or murdered Indigenous women.
- Millennial Money (Sunday, 5 pm/4c, CNBC): Reporter Ashton Jackson reveals how millennials are striking gold with reports on a single mom cashing in at TikTok and a real-estate agent becoming a millionaire influencer on YouTube.
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): Reports include Cecilia Vega’s visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where she interviews Secretary of State Al Schmidt about the election process; Bill Whitaker investigating how the Vatican arranged American adoptions for children of unwed mothers from 1950 to 1970; and Jon Wertheim’s profile of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, now owner of the L.A. Clippers.
- The Chosen (Sunday, 8/7c, The CW): Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) performs the iconic miracle of bringing Lazarus (Demetrios Troy) back to life, an act that does not bode well for the Messiah’s own future.
- Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney (Sunday, 8/7c, Oxygen): A documentary follows Sarah Turney, creator of the Voices for Justice podcast, as she uses social media in her crusade for answers about the 2001 disappearance of her sister Alissa. An extended version will begin streaming on Peacock on Oct. 22.
- National League Championship Series (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, Fox and FS1): The New York Mets, aiming for a possible subway World Series against the Yankees, take on the L.A. Dodgers in Game 1.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Cincinnati Bengals face the New York Giants in the prime-time NFL matchup.
- TV on the Edge (Sunday, 9/8c, CNN): The docuseries ends with a look back at Kanye West’s viral on-air dissing of then-President George W. Bush in 2005 during a telethon for hurricane relief after Hurricane Katrina.
- The Franchise (Sunday, 10/9c, HBO): The show-biz satire visits the set of the inane blockbuster Tecto: Eye of the Storm on the day of an elaborate stunt involving an invisible jackhammer and too few extras, including a “Moss Man” in need of a diaper. The movie’s new producer Anita (Aya Cash) tells the beleaguered assistant director Daniel (Himesh Patel), “If you care too much about this job, it will kill you.” Point taken.