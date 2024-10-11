‘Law & Order’ Promo: Ryan Eggold Guest Stars as Riley’s Brother (VIDEO)

Detective Vincent Riley’s (Reid Scott) personal and professional lives collide in the next Law & Order, which features Ryan Eggold‘s guest spot as his brother, Matt.

In the October 17 episode, “Big Brother,” Matt is connected to a murder investigation, and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) takes a chance on a witness who can testify to a hidden motive. The promo reveals that Matt was the last person seen with the victim.

“Tell me what you know,” Riley says to his brother. But Matt refuses to rat out a friend of his and be a snitch. Price gets angry in court when Matt takes the stand and doesn’t say anything. “Even if the consequence of that silence is to let a killer walk free?” he asks. Watch the full video preview above.

“In the course of our murder investigation, we cross paths with Riley’s brother, who turns out to know a little something about the case and some of the people we believe are involved,” executive producer Rick Eid told TV Insider. It’s not going to be so easy to get his help, though, as the promo hints.

“He’s a pretty complicated guy,” added Reid. “He has one foot in the criminal world, and you realize Riley’s the one that went one way and his brother went another way, and they’re still close, but this episode kind of highlights the complexities of their relationship. Riley’s trying to help his brother out of a jam, but you know the expression: ‘No good deed…’”

What are you looking forward to seeing from Eggold’s guest spot and for the Riley brothers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC

