The first victim of the villains has been revealed. On the second episode of House of Villains (the first in the show’s usual Thursday night timeslot, after that bonus premiere episode on Wednesday), the three nominees for elimination — Larissa Lima, Victoria Larson, and Kandy Muse — had to head to Hollywood to corral some support from strangers as their redemption challenge.

While Victoria was off to a slow start, and Larissa’s ploy to trick people into signing by saying it’s for breast cancer awareness didn’t work so well, Kandy Muse had people lining up and handily won redemption.

The tension that resulted between Larissa and Victoria was epic, especially when Victoria decided to diss Larissa’s hometown of Las Vegas and her favorite team, the Raiders. Their blowup was one for the ages, but whether it changed anyone’s mind about who to vote for is unclear. Although the guys’ alliance puppet master Wes Bergmann initially suggested it was Vicky who should go (with Jessie Godderz and Safaree following his lead), things started to shift when Wes realized he could more easily manipulate Victoria. In the end, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of banishing Larissa.

So how did the 90 Day Fiance alum feel about her time in the mischievous mansion? TV Insider caught up with her to find out. (Note: As audiences will know, Larissa’s first language is Portuguese, so we edited the transcript for clarity at times.)

What were you looking forward to by joining House of Villains?

Larissa Lima: I was looking [to] make a difference. I feel like 90 Day is different from the other shows. It’s a show that is still in that bubble. So maybe to expand more, show more of the cast, you know? This was my major goal, and of course win. I wanted the $200,000.

Do you embrace the title of villain? And if so why?

So my favorite villain is Patrick from American Psycho. So that guy is mysterious. He’s a diplomat, he’s aristocratic. So I thought, well, I’m gonna be like him. Do you understand? So I embraced it but at a different level. I didn’t come with my arm blazing, ah! I was like, well, I’m gonna take my time here.

So getting to this episode, did you have any suspicion that Safaree was gonna go back on his word?

To be honest, I took them for what they were in the house. But if I had to be back, I would search them if I had the time because I didn’t knew that Safaree was Safaree. So when, okay, let me explain very quickly. When Kandy was in the car telling Safaree after the challenge, “Safaree, we’re not gonna put team [members] on first, right?” he was quiet. I say, “Ooh, he gonna put [us in]. He gonna put. He will.” Yes. When he’s stopped to answer her, I knew.

Do you think Wes was secretly behind that decision?

Totally. Wes has the fame to be a strategist, Machiavelli, and everything. He retired early. Yes, I knew Wes was behind it but I’m giving him kudos because he made them work for him and he stayed with his hands clean. That’s a villain. I would never allow Wes to play me. I would say, “Okay, Wes, I’m gonna do [that].” And then I do otherwise. He didn’t manipulate me.

When he was trying to talk to you, it looked like you ignored him. Were you ignoring him?

Yes. But by that time, I already knew the situation wasn’t in my favor. By that time, I already knew [it was] time to pack and go. So I think whatever he has to say, [it’s] not gonna change [the vote]. He’s just gonna sugar coat to me and say, “Oh, it’s not you, it’s not the…” No, I already knew.

During the redemption challenge, did people on the street recognize you from 90 Day Fiance?

Nobody recognized me. I realize 90 Days is a very good show — not being glib — but it’s still in the bubble. Still in that bubble. All the other ones they — it’s more expanded. So I didn’t see no one, no fan of 90, even current season, past season. Here in Las Vegas, I’m recognized all the time, but in Hollywood, no.

Were you and Vicky kind of arguing before the she made the comment about the Raiders or was that really what made you just so angry?

What happened was Vicky was in my back — I should not say the other word. And she was over me and like chasing me. For example, Safaree and Wes were there, I sit with them, and she came right after, too — girl, let me breathe. So yes, I was having all those like small situations, and I say, “You know what? I’m already leaving. I’m gonna show, I’m gonna leave my mark. I’m already leaving. What do I have to lose?”

Were you surprised by the ultimate elimination vote?

Not surprised. Because … their behavior did not lie. So they avoid you like the plague, they don’t look to you, you’re gonna know. When you are in the work environment, you are in home, wherever you are, you know — you feel it. I already knew.

Now that you’re watching as a fan, who would you root for?

So I feel Wes is a very good villain. I like Kandy a lot. I like Richard a lot, too. Jess is very cool. But I think who would surprise them? Who would do some villain act out of the blue would be Wes.

Who do you feel is the truest villain of the house?

Wes, God. With Wes, you need to sleep with one eye open, not close it. And also be recording to be sure what you see is what you see because what you see might not be what you see. So he’s very manipulative for the game.

