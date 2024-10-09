‘Survivor’ Brings Back Live Chickens — Jeff Probst Explains Why

“The chickens are back, Jeff. It’s the first hens in the new era. Can you tell us why give them live chickens? And what about this reward is just so uniquely Survivor?” co-host Jay Wolff asks Probst in the podcast, which drops new installments after every new episode of Survivor (aka 9:30/8:30c on Wednesdays).

“I know what you mean. Chickens do feel very Survivor-y,” Probst replies. “I think it’s because of the moral dilemma that the chickens pose. That’s the why behind giving the tribe chickens. It forces at least a conversation and ultimately a decision of what you’re going to do with them.”

The players are allowed to kill the chickens for food if they so choose. Or they can just eat the eggs they produce. Probst adds that they “haven’t had chickens in the new era because we’re very committed to the idea of very little food.”

“But one thing we do is we do like to experiment within our ideas to make sure they are working, to make sure they don’t go stale, and to keep the players off balance,” Probst notes. “What’s interesting about the chickens is, they really have quite a history on our show.”

He brings up a Survivor memory that led to the creation of the Sia prize, which was retired after Season 45 (Katurah Topps was the last person to win it). Chickens prompted the first Sia prize. Now that prize is over, and the Sia prize is back. It’s a full-circle moment.

Probst recalls: “There have been a lot of very fun and funny moments, some tense moments. One of the most memorable was when Ty [in Season 33], there was a chicken and he was not going to let anybody kill the chicken. He named the chicken Mark after Mark Burnett [Survivor executive producer]. That led to the live finale where Sia, who happened to be in the audience, was so moved by Ty’s compassion for Mark the chicken that she pops up out of the audience to give Ty money for being such a cool soul. And with that, the Sia prize was birthed.”

He then explains why they retired the Sia prize after eight seasons and over $1 million of awards from the singer.