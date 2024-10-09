‘DWTS’ Fans Slam Gene Simmons Over ‘Creepy’ Comments About Female Dancers

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Gene Simmons is facing an arena’s worth of backlash for his guest judging stint on Dancing With the Stars.

On Tuesday, October 8’s Hair Metal Night episode of the dance competition, the KISS frontman made several comments about the contestants’ physical appearances at the judges’ table. The majority were about the female contestants.

After former NFL player Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson finished their Paso Doble to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Simmons cracked: “This is a brand new experience for me and it’s difficult to look at you and to figure out which one is more hot, hot, hot.”

“Danny, I’m telling you, you’re right next to somebody, one of the more beautiful women on the planet,” he added as cameras panned to Witney, who looked uncomfortable.

Simmons also unfiltered thoughts on Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong’s Jive dance to Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

“Chandler, you’ve fogged up my glasses. I don’t know what to tell you. You move me, not just with your gyrations and so on, but your beautiful face and how you were into the emotion of it,” he said.

Dancing with the Stars fans descended on X (formerly Twitter) with a sour taste from Simmons’ less-than-tasteful remarks.

Me every time Gene Simmons’s feedback is about what the woman’s face or body looks like #DWTS pic.twitter.com/is5iPDYH5K — Camp Reality Pod (@camprealitypod) October 9, 2024

me liking every gene simmons hate tweet #dwts pic.twitter.com/XpBSRyz4AB — N (@Ns__536) October 9, 2024

me protecting every female in that ballroom from gene simmons #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qpmHdZYSNj — mara (@maraxxhgrandt) October 9, 2024

it’s only the first dance and i’m already over gene simmons being a creep #DWTSpic.twitter.com/iEEyoSlPUh — Cheyanne (@alltoochey) October 9, 2024

Other fans wrote: “Gene Simmons comments about the ladies are giving the energy of the gross uncle who corners you at the reunion #DWTS.”

“Gene Simmons try not to make women uncomfortable challenge (impossible).”

“Gene Simmons is seriously sucking all the energy out of the ballroom with his creepy comments about the female dancers.”

“Gene Simmons literally salivating over the woman on dancing with the stars is disgusting i don’t think they could’ve picked a worse person to be in this role #DWTS.”

Simmons’ scoring was also questioned by many fans, giving Phaedra Parks a 5/10, and other dubious calls were mentioned in the chorus of negativity.

Thankfully for Simmons’ sake, Anna Delvey was already eliminated from the ongoing Season 33, which is bringing in record ratings for the ABC series. Or else some words may have been thrown…if not hands…