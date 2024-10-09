Everything ‘Bold’ is New Again at ‘Y&R’ – Edward Scott Returns to ‘Young & the Restless’

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Edward J. Scott, a longtime soap opera producer, most recently at The Bold and the Beautiful, has returned to The Young and the Restless.

Scott began his career in daytime television at Y&R in 1976 as an associate producer, eventually working his way up to executive producer. Deadline was the first to report the news of Scott’s new gig.

Wed to Y&R veteran actress Melody Thomas Scott (who plays Nikki Newman) since 1985, Scott also served as co-executive producer of Days of our Lives from 2007 to 2008. He led DAYS to a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the 36th Annual Daytime Emmys.

After exiting Salem, Scott joined B&B as the show’s supervising producer. Known for his support of the hardworking crews on soap operas, Scott has spent most of his career in control booths, producing episodes, and helping bring performances from your favorite actors to life.

Throughout his career, Scott has won six Daytime Emmys; he won five for producing Y&R (in 1983, 1985, 1986, 1993, and 2007). He then picked up another statuette in 2011 for producing B&B. Earlier this year, Scott and his wife Melody were joint recipients of the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are honored and humbled to receive this recognition from NATAS [the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences],” Ed and Melody Thomas Scott said in a joint statement earlier this year after being announced as the recipients. “Throughout our decades-long careers in front of and behind the cameras, we have had the opportunity to work not only with each other, but also with an incredibly talented pool of people who excel in their crafts and are passionate about the art we create in daytime television. We are grateful to have worked side by side with them and to be included with such esteemed recipients who have made their mark in our industry. We look forward to spending another wonderful evening celebrating the daytime community!”

In response to the news, one fan wrote that it spells bad news for executive producer Josh Griffith and added, “Hopefully Edward J. Scott won’t make the same mistake Josh Griffith made with his friends. I hope he’ll be professional enough to not want to make Nikki the only heroine and will accept that Nikki has flaws.”

Meanwhile, another felt that this decision is a positive change for the soap, writing, “Allowing the EP to also be the head writer was a tragic mistake. Someone at CBS daytime is listening to viewers.”

