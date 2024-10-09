Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Riley Keough, the late Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, had an unconventional childhood, which she’s hilariously self-aware about.

Keough implied both The King and The King of Pop served as paternal figures to her — Michael Jackson briefly was her stepfather, a relationship she called “very normal” — in a poignant interview on Wednesday, October 9’s episode of The View.

“You were six years old at the time. What are your memories of having Michael Jackson as a stepfather?” Sunny Hostin asked Keough, who instantly quipped: “I had a few stepfathers.”

The co-hosts broke out in laughter, as Keough joked, “You know, they would come and go. Just kidding.”

Hostin asked what her memories of living in Jackson’s home were like, to which Riley replied: “My memories were — it felt very normal. I am aware that my life was not normal to other people but for my existence and my reality it was very normal.”

Keough was promoting Lisa Marie’s posthumous memoir “From Here to the Great Unknown,” which Keough finished after her mother died unexpectedly in 2023. The book covers Lisa Marie’s life, from losing her father at a young age to her marriage to Jackson.

Keough’s mother and Jackson wed back in May of 1994 when the pop star was 35 and she was 25. The couple tied the knot just weeks after her divorce from musician Danny Keough, and they shared a two-year-long marriage before also divorcing in August of 1996.

While Keough didn’t expand on her relationship with Jackson on The View, she has opened up about living with the legendary singer before.

In a past interview with Vanity Fair, Keough shared: “I think he really got a kick out of being able to make people happy, in the most epic way possible, which I think he and my grandfather had in common,” referring to Elvis.

She also opened up on living in two of the most well-known homes in America; Neverland Ranch and Graceland, on The View. “Which one did I like better? I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest. That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime.”

She also opened up on grief and writing the book from her mom’s audio recordings: “It was very emotional, and the longer I would listen the more it would feel like a phone call in a way. Like a conversation. I wanna urge people to sit down and talk to their parents and put them on tape, ask them questions. It’s precious to have.”