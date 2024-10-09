A savvy citizen on The Price Is Right won a round so fast that he legitimately set a record and left Drew Carey without as much as two cents to offer.

The clip, from a recent episode of The Price is Right at Night, was shared on the show’s official Instagram page on Wednesday (October 9), with a gentleman named Michael taking on the Clock Game.

The Clock Game sees a contestant race against a giant clock setpiece to win two prizes, and a bonus prize. The contestant has 30 seconds to guess the prize of the two prizes, one at a time. After each guess, Carey will tell the contestant “higher” or “lower,” until they guess the correct price. Unlike most games, the audience is not to provide any help and is told to be quiet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright) Michael was shown a pair of action cameras (prize one) and a collection of hiking accoutrement (prize two) including poles, a GPS, and a pair of boots. With first-class tickets to a South American vacation on the line as the bonus prize, the 30-second clock began ticking. On his first try and in one mere second, Michael correctly guessed that the cameras were worth $550. “Yes!” Carey said, revealing the cameras were worth exactly that. “What?!” Michael exclaimed. “Wow, Carey said to the audience. “Wow. Well, you’ve got 29 seconds to give us this next one, good luck,” Carey quipped. The timer resumed, and in three tries and four more seconds, he correctly guessed the gear was worth $940, winning the grand prize in five seconds flat. Michael lept for joy and the studio audience roared as Carey walked over to the clock setpiece, stopped at five seconds, observing the mind-blowing milestone up close. “That was amazing,” Carey closed.

The Price is Right’s social media confirmed this was a record-fast win, captioning their Instagram post: “We’ve never seen a win this speedy!” Fans came on down to the comments section, blown away by Michael’s price-guessing prowess.

“Never seen anyone get it on the first guess,” one user wrote. “I have been watching this show pretty much all my life and I think that is the FASTEST time on the Clock Game! Wow! That was awesome!” wrote another. “Wins like this > family feud past 25 years Good for him,” wrote a third. “That was crazy fast He’s incredible,” wrote a fourth. “I’m sure this hasn’t happened on the show before. Great on him,” agreed a fifth. “Has to be the fastest ever,” wrote a sixth.