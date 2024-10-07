The Price Is Right fans are making a fuss over a game show contestant for the opposite reason than is the norm these days: doing something right.

In a new clip on the show’s official Instagram, Zachariah took on the Punch-A-Bunch game. The segment entails a player earning punches on a fifty-hole punch board. Dollar amounts in the punched holes are revealed, with the player having the option of taking the dollar amount or giving it back to accept the dollar amount in the next punched hole (The top prize is $25,000).

Zachariah swung his way through his allotted three punch holes, and host Drew Carey snatched the first prize card out. “The first punch is for…”

Carey glanced down at the prize card and over to Zachariah with a knowing look. “I don’t like to use this word a lot but I really mean it this time: Bro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Carey revealed he’d punched into $5000, holding up the prize card (the third-highest available in the game). The crowd roared and Carey gave him the “breakdown,” explaining, “There are three more of these, two are higher. You can throw this away like it never happened.”

In an exercise in rationality, Zachariah took the $5000 instead of deciding to keep going and risk it. “I’m going to take the money and run, Drew.”

“Good for you,” the host said, then revealing it was indeed well-played as the other two prizes were both less.

Fans came on down to the comments section of the post, thrilled to see a contestant actually do the right thing.

“Odds tell you to stop. He made the right move!” one Instagram user commented with 700 likes.

“SMART MOVE… well done!!!” wrote another.

“Great choice!” agreed a third.

“I’d be thrilled just to play!” wrote a fourth. “When else in your life would you get an opportunity like that? I’d play out every punch and be perfectly happy with $100.”

“They should make it more interesting and put a knife in one of them,” wrote a fourth (this addition TBD).

After a brief summer hiatus, The Price Is Right returned with new episodes as Season 53 premiered on September 23 on CBS. The longest-running game show in America is set to air its 10,000th episode in February 2025.

Meanwhile, during another recent segment from the new season, Carey had some fun at a player’s expense.

He asked a player if she knew the game called Pocket Change. The contestant replied: “No…I don’t know the game, but I know the show.”

Carey, a comedian at heart, couldn’t help himself and told the visibly nervous player: “Well, I’m sorry. Back to your seat.”

He quickly amended: “Just kidding.”