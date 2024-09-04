Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Well, it certainly looks like things are going well in Remy’s (Dylan McDermott) personal life when FBI: Most Wanted returns for its sixth season this fall!

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere, airing on Tuesday, October 15, as well as the logline for what to expect. In the episode, “Aquarium Drinker,” CBS teases, “when a detective is brutally murdered, the Fugitive Task Force is tasked with investigating a string of seemingly connected gruesome killings. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby’s (Susan Misner) relationship grows stronger.”

Check out our photos from the premiere, above and below, for a look at the team on and off the job. As you can see, Remy and Abby are definitely looking cozy. The two met in Season 5’s “Bonne Terre,” when the Fugitive Task Force crossed paths with the charismatic Missouri attorney whose client on death row was connected to the case. Sparks certainly flew then, and she was his date at Ray (Edwin Hodge) and Cora’s (Caroline Harris) wedding in the Season 5 finale. (That came after the season began with Remy facing a rumor of his off-the-clock relationship with Kristin following her departure.) The images also show most of the team—Remy, Ray (Edwin Hodge), Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes), and Nina (Shantel VanSanten), with Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) the only one not pictured—seemingly working the case.

When we spoke with Hodge in the spring about the finale, we asked what he was hoping to explore in Season 6 with Ray.

With the team, the show goes “bigger and better every season,” he noted at the time. “As far as Ray as a federal agent, I want him to keep kicking ass. I do yearn for the days there may be a mistake or something he’s got to kind of figure out on his own or with the team, because human beings, we are flawed. So Ray can’t just be perfect and I’m going to have fun with those flaws. But yeah, just making sure we stay steadfast with building an all-around character for the audience. I do want to, as I perform, be relatable to my audience. I want to go through situations that are going to make the audience think as far as their real-life situation is concerned and maybe they might be going through something similar and maybe what they see on TV could help them via Ray. But yeah, inform ’em, educate, entertain. That’s my goal.”

What do you think of Remy and Abby’s relationship so far? Do you think it will last? What are you hoping to see this season? Let us know in the comments section, below.

