At the center of the steamy Hulu series based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s book of the same name that delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986 is the ongoing rivalry between Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell).

While both may not want to admit it, the rivalry does drive them. “We both really want to outdo the other and not let the other win,” Hassell tells TV Insider in the video interview above with him and Tennant for Rivals ahead of the October 18 premiere.

“Tony doesn’t feel like he wants it. Tony hates it. Yet it also proves to be a huge engine for him,” says Tennant, adding, without it, “I suppose maybe he wouldn’t be winning as often as he is.”

The actors can also find aspects of each other’s character they think their counterparts could respect. “I think probably Rupert respects Tony’s sense of drive and determination. They’re quite similar in that respect,” says Hassell.

On Tony’s side, he “respects Rupert’s ease. It also infuriates him. Tony is not naturally at ease and it frustrates and tantalizes him to see someone who appears to float through life because everything’s a bit of a struggle for Tony,” Tennant shares.

Neither has his personal life set either. Tony’s married to Monica (Claire Rushbrook) but that’s not enough for him. “It makes him feel powerful,” explains Tennant. “It makes him feel important that he can have everything and everyone that everything and everyone will sort of bend to his will. And I think he’s chasing happiness. He’s chasing a sense of achievement. He’s chasing something that he will never find. I mean, he’s never going to be happy. There’s no amount of power. There’s no amount of female company. There’s no amount of conquest that will actually sate him, but that’s what he’s constantly chasing because he’s chasing his father’s approval ultimately, and that’s something he’s never going to be able to successfully feel like he’s achieved.”

And Rupert is drawn to Taggy (Bella Maclean), the 20-year-old daughter of TV presenter Declan (Aidan Turner). Part of it is who he can be around her versus the person that the women who know his reputation expect. “I also think it’s that Taggy, after she gets to know him a bit more, believes that deep down he’s a better person than he thinks he is,” Hassell explains. “She looks at him and he wants to prove her sort of interest in him right by being the best version of himself that he can be. He fails multiple times, but I think ultimately that’s part of why she’s so important in his mind in that she has some sort of purity and goodness, which he desperately doesn’t want to corrupt and fears that he will corrupt.”

Rivals, Series Premiere, Friday, October 18, Hulu