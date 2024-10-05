The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

The first General Hospital scenes to feature Genie Francis’ Laura Spencer and Jonathan Jackson’s Lucky Spencer in nearly a decade are only days away.

After a summer break, Francis returned to the ABC soap opera set several weeks ago, and she should be back on screen on Wednesday, October 9, according to Soap Opera Digest. Even better, some of the first scenes Francis filmed upon her return involve Laura and Lucky, and viewers should see those scenes this week, too, the site reports.

In a storyline earlier this summer, Laura and her husband, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), went to Africa to find Lucky and see if he could donate a kidney to his ailing sister, Lulu (soon to be played by Alexa Havins).

Little did Laura know that Lucky, in a decidedly un-lucky turn, was being held captive by the evil Janz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Lucky has since been rescued and returned to Port Charles, though, so a mother-son reunion is imminent.

Francis and Jackson worked together on the show from 1993 to 1999 and briefly reunited in 2015, when the show bid farewell to Anthony Geary as Luke Spencer, Laura’s ex-husband and Lucky and Lulu’s father.

“Working with Genie [Francis] was a big personal incentive to come back because … I always kind of felt like I missed out on working with her as an adult, so I’m very excited about that, obviously,” Jackson told TV Insider in August. “Starting at 11, being under the care and mentorship of Tony and Genie was really one of the greatest gifts of my life. … I’ve said this to Tony, and it’s true: He’s with me in every scene that I do, in any project that I do. With Genie, she gave me so much incredible advice, but there’s also just this kind of visceral, emotional openness that she passed on to me that I feel like she’s with me in every project I do as well.”

