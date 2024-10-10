‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Cast on That Musical Montage & ‘Hot Springs’ Surprise

[The following story contains major spoilers for Episodes 3-6 of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.]

They’ve visited hell. They’ve retrieved a sacred vestige. They’ve slain a dragon. They’ve faced emotional reckonings. But Vox Machina’s most memorable moment so far in its third season might be the opening scene of Season 6. You know which one we’re talking about, because if you’re anything like us, you probably haven’t stopped rewinding it (and haven’t stopped freaking out over the many easter eggs that populate the two minute montage and earworm, sung by the ever talented bard himself, Sam Riegel, aka Scanlan).

In the original Vox Machina campaign, “Scanlan’s Magnificent Mansion” existed in a pocket dimension created by Scanlan via a specific D&D spell. The group — Vex (Laura Bailey), Vax (Liam O’Brien), Keyleth (Marisha Ray), Grog (Travis Willingham), Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) and Pike (Ashley Johnson) used it as a safe house in multiple instances, similar to how they end up using it in the series where Scanlan provides them a respite after slaying Vorugal, the third Chroma Conclave dragon.

“I think that was, like, the first bit that was shared amongst us when the animation was just a pencil,” Jaffe admits. “Well, that was, I think, the first one of the season.”

While O’Brien notes that that the goal was “to fit 15 hours of mansion time into a montage,” Ray adds, “I think that scene in the chateau musical number is such a great — it’s so good. I think it’s such a good example of like, okay, we’re gonna try and squeeze as many easter eggs as we probably can.”

Among those Easter eggs Ray mentions which can be recognized by eagle eyed fans: Keyleth turning into a goldfish, the records with the titles of “Makin’ My Way” (an inside Critical Role joke) and “Beads of Love” (the song Scanlan sang in the first season during the Feast of Realms), the spectral servants that were described as tending to the house in-game, the cannonball contest originally judged by Grog, a framed Burt Reynolds photo — and a hot tub whose purpose is another moment fans have been waiting for when it comes to iconic campaign inclusions.

For that, fans can thank O’Brien.

“That’s the episode that I co-wrote,” he revealed exclusively to TV Insider before Season 3 premiered, later joking “that kind of came to me while I was playing the slots. I hit three pineapples and got the bathtub scene.”

The bath scene is the source of an awkward but sweet conversation between Percy and Vax, where they both acknowledge the fact that Percy and Vex are a thing that’s definitely happening (besides, Vax already caught Percy doing a “walk of shame” from Vex’s room in Episode 3). Although playing out differently from what happened in-game (the original conversation took place in Whitestone), much of the exchange remained the same — including Vex being hidden under the water for the whole conversation, only to sneakily emerge once her brother has left.

Halfway through Season 3, there’s already been a visit to hell, dragon slaying, consummation of long-time attraction, a musical montage and some intense soul searching. Throwing a little brother-boyfriend moment into the mix? Totally fair game.

Or, as Bailey puts it, “you gotta have your hot springs episode, you know?”

The Legend of Vox Machina, Season 3, Prime Video