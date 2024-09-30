‘DWTS’: Reginald VelJohnson Is Overwhelmed by Fan Support in Sweet Video

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Beloved TV dad Reginald VelJohnson of Family Matters is overwhelmed by fan support in response to him avoiding elimination on Dancing With the Stars. A new video shared on Instagram shows the actor close to tears while watching clips of fans reacting excitedly to him making it to the next round of competition.

VelJohnson is competing with Emma Slater in Dancing With the Stars Season 33, airing Tuesdays on ABC. A double elimination took place in last week’s episode after no one was sent home during week one. The first boots were 90210 alum Tori Spelling and infamous fake heiress Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorokin). VelJohnson, who at 72 years old is the oldest competitor this season (actor Eric Roberts is the second oldest at 68).

VelJohnson’s exceedingly sweet demeanor has quickly made him a fan favorite, as his video with Slater below makes clear.

Slater’s face beams with pride as she shows her dance partner fan reactions to them being saved from the season’s first elimination. As the dance pro points out, there are fans of all age groups cheering him on. VelJohnson’s eyes go wide and he holds his face in his hands as each video of excited reaction plays.

“Now I’m going to go home and cry,” VelJohnson says at the end of the clip, which has the score from Up playing overtop to ramp up the sweetness factor.

VelJohnson and Slater started off Season 33 with a salsa number staged to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men. Their performance in the second week was a tribute to his first big film, Die Hard, as well as his former costar in the flick, Bruce Willis. The danced a paso doble to “Ode to Joy.”

They scored a 16 out of 30 for their dance in week one, followed by a 15 out of 30 in week two. The combined scores, plus votes from fans, were added up to determine who was safe and who was up for elimination, making for a combined score of 31. Delvey and Spelling’s respective combined scores were higher than VelJohnson’s (Delvey scored 35 and Spelling scored 36), but fan votes were clearly higher for the Family Matters alum. Roberts had the lowest score of the night with 30.