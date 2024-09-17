‘Dancing With the Stars’: Which Pair Was Biggest Standout From Premiere? (POLL)

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere.]

Dancing With the Stars is back! Thirteen new couples performed their first dances on the ABC reality competition series on Tuesday, September 17, giving fans a first look at how their training has been going during the two weeks since the Season 33 cast was announced. We want to know who impressed you most.

The best part of this long-running series is seeing who naturally takes to the art of ballroom dancing. The 13 stars vying to prove they’re the best amateur dancers of the group are Tori Spelling, Joey Graziadei, Jenn Tran, Reginald VelJohnson, Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, Brooks Nader, Danny Amendola, Eric Roberts, Phaedra Parks, Anna Sorokin, and Chandler Kinney.

The night began with an opening number to “Set My Heart On Fire (I’m Alive x And The Beat Goes On)” by Majestic, The Jammin Kid, and Céline Dion, choreographed by Jamal Sims. Then the couples put their best feet forward with pieces in the genres of Tango, Cha Cha, Salsa, Foxtrot and Jive, for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Guiding them all through it were hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, who are now in their second year as cohosts together. Each having won the season before (Season 19 for Ribeiro, Seasons 4 and 5 for Hough), they’re uniquely equipped to comment on the performances.

The judges gave their critiques through their scores, but we want to know who you think delivered the standout performance of the night. Standout could mean what you think is the best performance, or it could be a pairing you didn’t expect to perform as well as they did. It could be both! Here’s a refresher on each dance from the live event:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson performed a Tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” by Shaboozey & David Guetta

Fake heiress Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa performed a Cha Cha to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson performed a Cha Cha to “Dancin’ In The Country” by Tyler Hubbard

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach performed a Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong performed a Tango to “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten performed a Cha Cha to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko performed a Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold performed a Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Cha Cha to “I’m Every Woman” by Whitney Houston

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart performed a Cha Cha to “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger

TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov performed a Foxtrot to “Trustfall” by P!nk

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber performed a Cha Cha to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater performed a Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men



There was no elimination from the first night of dances. Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges’ scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination after two weeks of dancing. During the live episodes, fans can vote for their favorite performances in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text).

Now that everyone’s made their dance floor debuts, we want to hear from you. Use the poll below to cast your vote for the standout performance of the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere. And if you care to elaborate on your choice, let us know in the comments section.

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC, Streaming Live on Disney+