‘The Voice’: Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Why She Cried on Show

Emotions were running high on Monday’s (March 31) episode of The Voice as Kelsea Ballerini was brought to tears when one of her team member’s performances reminded her of her sick dog.

The country singer first shed tears during rehearsals as she listened to Angie Rey perform Cody Johnson’s “Dirty Cheap.” The song, which is about a farmer not wanting to sell his land, features the lyric, “And over there, under that wide oak tree / Beneath the cross is where my best buddy’s buried…Keep your money ’cause a man can’t leave his dog.”

This is the line that appeared to set Ballerini off, and Rey stopped singing. “I can’t do it with you crying,” Rey said as she also fought back tears.

Ballerini admitted, “I got emotional because my dog is super sick. But that is the thing about country music, is that it does talk about real life and the things that are hard to talk about.”

The “Cowboys Cry Too” singer was moved to tears again when Rey took the stage for the actual performance. “You were just so lovely,” Ballerini told Rey. “And I really appreciated you kind of reigning back a little bit and showing more of that storytelling side of your voice, ’cause that’s a big part of singing country music. I just think you’re amazing.”

Back in August 2024, Ballerini revealed on Instagram that her beloved dog Dibs had been diagnosed with “inoperable cancer in his heart.” She added, “He’s not in pain, and luckily it hasn’t spread further. we’re going to start him on the ‘big’ meds to try to make sure he can have as many comfortable and happy days (weeks, months) left as possible.”

She shared another update in November 2024, with Dibs appearing in the backyard in a TikTok video. Ballerini said he was feeling “pretty well” that day and thanked her fans for their thoughts and prayers.

As for Rey, despite the high praise, Ballerini ultimately chose 19-year-old Iris Herrera as the winner of the Knockouts. Ballerini admitted it was a tough decision, but she felt Herrera’s showmanship and emotion gave her the edge.

The journey isn’t over for Rey, though, as fellow coach Michael Bublé swooped in with his Steal, adding Rey to his team. Ballerini was ecstatic to see Rey remain in the competition, saying, “I never loved Michael Bublé more than him stealing Angie.”

