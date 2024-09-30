NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Dies at 58

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, known for his amusing finger-wagging on the court and more, has died at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

The 7-foot-2 basketball legend, who played 18 NBA seasons before retiring from the sport in 2009, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022. The NBA announced his death on Monday, September 30. The statement says he was surrounded by his family when he died.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s statement says. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Mutombo played for six teams during his time in the NBA. He started on the Denver Nuggets (1991–1996), and then he played for the Atlanta Hawks (1996–2001), Philadelphia 76ers (2001–2002), New Jersey Nets (2002–2003), New York Knicks (2003–2004), and Houston Rockets (2004–2009). Mutombo spent much of his career after retiring from the sport as an NBA Global Ambassador. As Silver noted in his comments honoring Mutombo, he was the first to take on that role.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador,” Silver’s statement continued. “He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/uHgZgSBDUJ — NBA (@NBA) September 30, 2024

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life,” Silver’s statement concludes. “I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back.”

Mutombo was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2015.

