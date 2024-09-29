Beverly Hills Cop star John Ashton has died at the age of 76. The actor was known for playing Det. Sgt. John Taggart in the film franchise opposite Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold.

Ashton died on Thursday, September 26 in Fort Collins, Colorado. His death was confirmed by his manager, Alan Somers, to Variety. A cause of death was not shared.

Ashton recently reprised his role as John Taggart in the 2024 film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which premiered on Netflix in July. Taggart was a detective in the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies. In Ashton’s third and now final film in the franchise, Taggart had been upped to chief of police.

More to come on this developing story…