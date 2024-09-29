John Ashton Dies: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Star Was 76

John Ashton attends Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's
Leon Bennett / Getty Images
John Ashton attends Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on June 20, 2024

Beverly Hills Cop star John Ashton has died at the age of 76. The actor was known for playing Det. Sgt. John Taggart in the film franchise opposite Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold.

Ashton died on Thursday, September 26 in Fort Collins, Colorado. His death was confirmed by his manager, Alan Somers, to Variety. A cause of death was not shared.

Ashton recently reprised his role as John Taggart in the 2024 film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which premiered on Netflix in July. Taggart was a detective in the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies. In Ashton’s third and now final film in the franchise, Taggart had been upped to chief of police.

John Ashton, Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)

John Ashton, Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, 2024

More to come on this developing story…

