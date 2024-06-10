Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Dick Van Dyke’s first-ever soap opera role as Timothy Robicheaux on Days of our Lives yielded an unexpected bonus: The 98-year-old actor became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner in history when he picked up the trophy for Outstanding Guest Performer at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7.

The legendary entertainer, best known for Mary Poppins, his eponymous TV show, Diagnosis: Murder and more, made his way his way to the stage as the audience gave him a standing ovation. “I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he quipped, adding, “I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I’ve been playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself. I had such a great time. I didn’t realize that you guys, because you’ve worked together so long, are a real family and they just took me in and treated me nicely. I had a wonderful time…. Thank you so much. This really tops off a lifetime. Eighty years in the business.”

Van Dyke appeared on the Peacock sudser in September 2023, thanks to his pal, Drake Hogestyn (John Black). The men formed a bond over the years while working out at the same gym, and one day, Van Dyke asked Hogestyn if Days of our Lives had any roles for old people. Hogestyn took his pal at his word and told the brass at the soap that Van Dyke would be open to appearing on the 58-year-old show. Van Dyke was not only written in, he was also revealed to be John Black’s biological father, so he shared emotional scenes with Hogestyn, as well as Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) and the late Bill Hayes (Doug Williams).

Hogestyn is thrilled that Van Dyke took home the gold for his Salem visit. “Dick and I go way back, and having him on the show was more than a gift,” Hogestyn tells TV Insider exclusively. “His performance and graciousness were more than anyone could have asked or hoped for. The icing on the cake? He played ‘John Black’s’/my father! He knocked it out of the park, so I’m not surprised at all he got this Emmy nomination. I’m so happy for his win, not only as a friend but now a work colleague!”

Van Dyke received his first Daytime Emmy in 1984 for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming; he has also won four primetime Emmys, a Tony and a Grammy.

