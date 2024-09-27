Just last week, Leah Peters was on top of the world ⁠— or, at least, Jankie World ⁠— on Big Brother. What goes around comes around, though, and she found that out the hard way on Thursday’s (September 26) live eviction episode.

See, Leah successfully broke up “The Trio” by targeting T’Kor Clottey. It was a very big power move, as T’kor was considered a frontrunner to win the whole thing at one point in the season. However, the remaining two members of that crew — Kimo Apaka and Ruina Bernabe — worked hard to get revenge against Leah by convincing Makensy Manbeck to use her Power of Veto to save Kimo from the block and put Leah up instead. And it worked.

Did Leah see that switcheroo coming? And how did she feel about the unanimous vote to send her packing? TV Insider caught up with Leah Peters to find out. (Note: She was not aware of the results of the subsequent eviction at the time of the interview.)

(Also, be sure to check out our previous exit interviews with Matt Hardeman, Lisa Weintraub, Kenney Kelley, Cedric Hodges, Brooklyn Rivera, Tucker Des Lauriers, Joseph Rodriguez, Quinn Martin, and T’kor Clottey.)

Were you surprised that the vote was unanimous for you to be evicted against Angela, and why or why not?

Leah Peters: I am very shocked that I am the only unanimous vote so far in Big Brother Season 26. It being against Angela is even better because I think everyone sort of uses Angela as a perpetual pawn, and I have tried to make the same point over and over that if you’re next to her, you’re going home and I was yet another subject to that pattern. So it is very shocking and surprising but also iconic. So I’m happy to be it.

Do you have hard feelings for Makensy, your original throuple throwmance ally with Matt Hardenman, after she put you up on the block over Kimo, her own choice?

I could never have any hard feelings against Makensy. She’s someone that I truly care about. I think that she did what she truly thought was best for her game, and I’ll be rooting for her every step of the way.

Looking back on the season, is there anything you wish you could have a mulligan on and why?

I don’t think it’s fair to ask myself what I could have done better. I truly believe that anything I could have done differently would have resulted in the same exact outcome. I really, I’m proud of the way that I played the game. And at the end of the day, it’s easy to say all the things that you would do differently. But if I had gone farther and one this way, I would have been proud of it. So I would like to live with no regret in that regard and just keep it pushing.

Now that you’re in the jury house, what are you expecting to happen and who can you possibly be rooting for?

Oh, expect the unexpected. This is Big Brother. I really am rooting for a woman to win this season. That was my goal the entire time. I’m rooting for Angela, Makensy, or Chelsea. Any three of them winning would be absolutely amazing, and I’ll be rooting for them. I think that they’re all fantastic, strong motivated, and smart women, and watching them win would be an accomplishment for everyone.

Who are you most looking forward to spending time with outside the house?

Outside of the house, I’m looking forward to spending time with Kimo. Honestly, T’kor, Quinn, Joseph. There are so many people. It’s hard to narrow it down, but I really am looking forward to spending time with just about everyone including Chelsie, Makensy, and getting the chance to build genuine relationships with them that aren’t about groveling for a pot of gold. They’re all amazing people and I really look forward to nurturing those relationships outside of the house.

Big Brother, Sundays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, CBS