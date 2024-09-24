‘The View’ Hosts React to Trump’s Bizarre Comment About Jimmy Kimmel & Johnny Carson

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Tuesday’s (September 24) edition of The View kicked off with, as usual, a “Hot Topics” review of the latest headline-making stories, and of course, Donald Trump‘s latest rally speech made for the first order of business for the discussion — with an interesting television twist involving Jimmy Kimmel and his late-night show.

This time, the hosts reacted to Trump’s address in Pennsylvania in which he called opponent Kamala Harris “a very dumb person” and claimed that under a second Trump term women wouldn’t need to think about an abortion since he would be their “protector.”

“No wonder the MAGA supporters are leaving You Know Who’s rallies early,” Whoopi Goldberg said to frame the clip. “Last night’s campaign stopped in Pennsylvania was full of the same racist, misogynistic crap.”

After reviewing the footage, Joy Behar said simply, “Ugh, nauseating.”

Goldberg played a second clip in which Trump took credit for the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade and responded with, “Yeah, you’re not protecting me. I don’t know what you’re talking about.” She went on to guess that his opponent in the 2024 presidential race, Kamala Harris, must have “really rattled” him.”

Sara Haines said that “these are serious times” and “we need a serious leader [but] his best retort is ‘You’re dumb.’ I haven’t heard that since second grade.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin went even deeper into the “dumb” comment, saying, “We all know that the female vote is the albatross around his neck, right? He has problems getting women to vote for him, and the framing of his attacks are important. When he attacked Hillary Clinton, a female opponent, he called her unstable. He said that she lacked judgment, temperament and moral character. But when he attacks Vice President Harris, he attacks her intelligence. He says she’s low IQ, she says he says she’s dumb and that she lacks mental capacity. Notwithstanding the fact that Black women are the most educated demographic in the country, it’s also just a racist trope that’s used against successful Black women in terms of intelligence.”

Hostin then went on to turn the comment against Trump, citing his niece Mary Trump’s written claim that “Trump paid somebody to take the SAT in his place to help him get into Penn. So who’s the dumb one?”

“She’s so dumb she beat you at your own game,” Goldberg added.

Behar then went on to review the members of Trump’s “enemies list,” including Taylor Swift and the hosts of late-night television, which brought the panelists to review another clip from Monday’s (September 23) Trump rally in which he said, “When I first ran, it was like 2015 — thinking about running, I was going to run. I went on this show, right? And he goes — The Tonight Show, which is dying. They’re all dying. Where’s Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny.”

Behar then decided to answer the question, saying, “Johnny Carson, he died in 2005. I mean, maybe we could have a seance for him.”

After the audience chuckled at her comment, Behar decided to explain why this is really no laughing matter, saying, “I always say that once you start going up to the comedians, you really have to pay attention, because the comedians are the philosophers of the time because they say the truth. They don’t take any prisoners… but he is scared of comedy.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC