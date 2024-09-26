‘The View’ Fans Fume as ABC News Breaks Away for Speech by NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Amanda Bell
Comments
The View and Eric Adams
ABC

The View hadn’t even gotten through it first “Hot Topic” of the day on Thursday’s (September 26) show before ABC News cut into the live broadcast with “Breaking News” coverage of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ response to being indicted on multiple federal corruption charges. Not only did the network carry the mayor’s statements live, but they also continued with anchored coverage, by Kira Phillips, of the news with panelists commenting on the developments for several minutes.

By the time The View did return, at 11:20 a.m. ET, fans had already been fuming en masse about the interruption (though the hosts did not react, apparently unaware that half of their first and all of their second segments had been removed from air).

“Hey ABC why are you interrupting The View for this Eric Adams deal?” one fan wrote on social media. “Who cares. There’s no reason to have this on and now to babble on and on about it. Put The View back on.”

'The View': Joe Biden Opens Up About Decision to Exit Presidential Race
Related

'The View': Joe Biden Opens Up About Decision to Exit Presidential Race

Another wrote, “I was watching The View and ABC interrupts it to talk about New York City Mayor Eric Adams — I don’t give a flying f*** about New York. Keep that sh** on local news. Bring me the lesbians.”

“Well there goes The View for the rest of the show,” another added. “Apparently the network couldn’t wait until news time to report on Eric Adams. So sick of the show being interrupted by news that could have waited 40 minutes to run at regular news time.”

Read more reactions to The View‘s preemption below.

The View

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Survivor Season 47 Episode 2 challenge
1
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Reacts to Eliminated Player’s ‘Emotional Outburst’
Drew Goins on 'Jeopardy!'
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want Player Drew Goins to Return for Second Chance
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Premiere
3
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Explains Shocking Death in Season 12 Premiere
Savannah and Julie Chrisley
4
Savannah Chrisley Blasts Judge After Mom Julie’s Resentencing Verdict
Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Episode 9 - 'Somos Unos'
5
Where’s Burgess on ‘Chicago P.D.’? Details on Her Return and Burzek Wedding