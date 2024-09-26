‘The View’ Fans Fume as ABC News Breaks Away for Speech by NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View hadn’t even gotten through it first “Hot Topic” of the day on Thursday’s (September 26) show before ABC News cut into the live broadcast with “Breaking News” coverage of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ response to being indicted on multiple federal corruption charges. Not only did the network carry the mayor’s statements live, but they also continued with anchored coverage, by Kira Phillips, of the news with panelists commenting on the developments for several minutes.

By the time The View did return, at 11:20 a.m. ET, fans had already been fuming en masse about the interruption (though the hosts did not react, apparently unaware that half of their first and all of their second segments had been removed from air).

“Hey ABC why are you interrupting The View for this Eric Adams deal?” one fan wrote on social media. “Who cares. There’s no reason to have this on and now to babble on and on about it. Put The View back on.”

Another wrote, “I was watching The View and ABC interrupts it to talk about New York City Mayor Eric Adams — I don’t give a flying f*** about New York. Keep that sh** on local news. Bring me the lesbians.”

“Well there goes The View for the rest of the show,” another added. “Apparently the network couldn’t wait until news time to report on Eric Adams. So sick of the show being interrupted by news that could have waited 40 minutes to run at regular news time.”

Read more reactions to The View‘s preemption below.