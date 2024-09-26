‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Apologizes for Being ‘Too Cocky’ With Players in Early Seasons

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 47 Episode 2.]

Jeff Probst has been hosting Survivor for a long time. Now in its 47th season, the host has entered a new era where he, Survivor fan and executive producer Jay Wolff, and an alum of the show react to each episode on the On Fire aftershow podcast, which gives fans weekly insights into how the show is made. The episodes always end with fan questions, and Probst got into the weeds of his past hosting skills in the newest episode on Wednesday, September 25.

A fan named Ellie wrote into the podcast asking if Probst has ever feared getting “punched while snuffing someone’s torch.” The question prompted Probst to admit that he got a little “too cocky” in past seasons and apologize if he upset previous players. While Probst is referencing tense eliminations, he doesn’t site any specific moments from the show’s long history.

“Man, I hope this is not a case of Ellie putting it out in the universe and now it’s going to come true,” Probst joked in response to the inquiry. “I have definitely had some unique relationships with a few players over the years, and I’ll admit, I can fully appreciate how some players, especially older eras, might’ve seen me as an obstacle or too cocky for my own good, things like that.”

“For those players, I am sorry if I was triggering. That’s probably just my inability to separate my own parts of self,” Probst said. “I’m grateful that to date nobody has taken their frustrations out on me, and I hope that today’s players don’t feel that way about me because I really am their biggest fan and I really do root for them.”

Turning to cohost Charlie Davis, who came in second place in Survivor 46, Probst said, “Charlie, I did it in your season. Every so often I’d just come by and fist bump everybody and say, ‘Hey man, I’m rooting for you. You’re still doing it. Now go out there and kick ass.’ Did you feel that from me?”

“I did feel it,” Davis confirmed. “There was a moment before a challenge where I had to go to the restroom, and then I got back and I remembered you gave us this really nice pep talk … I did feel really in that moment and throughout the season that you were on our side. And I also remember in a past season, Jeff, you’ve gotten a lot of love on exits too. You get hugs and sometimes kisses, too, right?”

“I like where my relationship is with players, and it is true,” Probst replied. “I’ll say it one more time, even for people listening, if you’re someone that goes online and you just constantly criticize how somebody played or the color of their shirt or the way their hair looked [on the show], until you’re out there, bro, you don’t know what it’s like.”

“It is an extremely vulnerable place to find yourself, and I have mad respect for anyone who even applies to be on Survivor and is willing to try it,” Probst continued. “And then for the people who get on and actually go out there and let us watch them and tell their stories, it’s an absolute honor to be a part of that.”

That “inability to separate my own parts of self” line was in reference to Probst’s reaction to a player’s emotional moment in Season 47 Episode 2, which aired on September 25. In it, TK from the Tuku tribe put his teammates on blast after losing a challenge, and it led to his elimination. Probst said that TK and many other Survivor players often make the mistake of thinking that emotions can easily be separated from gameplay. “You’re not special if you get frustrated when you lose or celebrate a bit too much,” he said. “If you win, you’re just you.”

Check out the full On Fire episode below for more details about Season 47’s second episode. New installments of the podcast come out after new episodes of Survivor end on CBS. Listen wherever you listen to podcasts, or you can listen here!

