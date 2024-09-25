35 Famous ‘Survivor’ Contestants Before Jon Lovett & How They Placed (PHOTOS)

There’s never been an all-celebrity season of Survivor, but famous people have competed many times in the past.

Jon Lovett is the most recent, but after weeks of buildup of his arc, he became the first boot of the season in the Survivor 47 premiere on September 18.

Lovett is the host of the Pod Save America podcasts and Lovett or Leave It. He’s also a former speech writer for President Barack Obama and was formerly married to investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, son of Mia Farrow. He came into the game with a political mind, and his strategic skills were quickly clocked by his teammates on the Gata tribe.

Gata had another easy target in Andy, who did not impress in the challenge and quickly became a liability in the eyes of the tribe. Jon tried to stage a big move to save his skin, but he couldn’t convince enough players to join in on his plan, resulting in his first-boot elimination. Jeff Probst was “shocked,” as he thought Jon could win it all and thought Andy was the most obvious target, he revealed on Survivor‘s On Fire podcast on September 18.

Famous faces on Survivor have varied from professional poker players, professional athletes, and Olympians to faces from the entertainment industry, like Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus. While not every famous face who has competed on Survivor is known to all, the nature of their jobs outside of the game mean there’s a chance (even if small) that other players will recognize them. This makes them start the game with a wildcard, because you never know if that recognition will help or hinder your game.

Here, we list all of the famous people who have competed on Survivor, listed in order of when they were eliminated. Do you recognize any of them from before their time on the competition series?

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS