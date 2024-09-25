35 Famous ‘Survivor’ Contestants Before Jon Lovett & How They Placed (PHOTOS)

There’s never been an all-celebrity season of Survivor, but famous people have competed many times in the past.

Jon Lovett is the most recent, but after weeks of buildup of his arc, he became the first boot of the season in the Survivor 47 premiere on September 18.

Lovett is the host of the Pod Save America podcasts and Lovett or Leave It. He’s also a former speech writer for President Barack Obama and was formerly married to investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, son of Mia Farrow. He came into the game with a political mind, and his strategic skills were quickly clocked by his teammates on the Gata tribe.

Gata had another easy target in Andy, who did not impress in the challenge and quickly became a liability in the eyes of the tribe. Jon tried to stage a big move to save his skin, but he couldn’t convince enough players to join in on his plan, resulting in his first-boot elimination. Jeff Probst was “shocked,” as he thought Jon could win it all and thought Andy was the most obvious target, he revealed on Survivor‘s On Fire podcast on September 18.

Famous faces on Survivor have varied from professional poker players, professional athletes, and Olympians to faces from the entertainment industry, like Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus. While not every famous face who has competed on Survivor is known to all, the nature of their jobs outside of the game mean there’s a chance (even if small) that other players will recognize them. This makes them start the game with a wildcard, because you never know if that recognition will help or hinder your game.

Here, we list all of the famous people who have competed on Survivor, listed in order of when they were eliminated. Do you recognize any of them from before their time on the competition series?

Jon Lovett Survivor 47
CBS

Jon Lovett, Survivor 47

Podcast Host/Former Speech Writer for President Barack Obama

18th Place on Season 47

Ronnie Bardah Survivor: Island of the Idols
CBS

Ronnie Bardah, Survivor: Island of the Idols

Pro Poker Player

20th Place (of 20) on Season 39

David Samson 'Survivor: Cagayan'
CBS

David Samson, Survivor: Cagayan

Former President of the Miami Marlins

18th Place on Season 28

Jimmy Johnson 'Survivor: Nicaragua'
CBS

Jimmy Johnson, Survivor: Nicaragua

Former NFL Coach

18th Place on Season 21

Katrina Radke Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
CBS

Katrina Radke, Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Olympic Athlete

18th Place on Season 35

Mari Takahashi Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X
CBS

Mari Takahashi, Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Pro Gamer

19th Place (of 20) on Season 33

Garrett Adelstein Survivor: Cagayan
CBS

Garrett Adelstein, Survivor: Cagayan

Pro Poker Player

17th Place on Season 28

John Rocker Survivor: San Juan Del Sur
CBS

John Rocker, Survivor: San Juan Del Sur

Former MLB Player

16th Place on Season 29

Tom Laidlaw 'Survivor: Island of the Idols'
CBS

Tom Laidlaw, Survivor: Island of the Idols

Former NHL Player

16th Place on Season 39

Alan Ball Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
CBS

Alan Ball, Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

NFL Player

15th Place on Season 35

Ashley Massaro 'Survivor: China'
CBS

Ashley Massaro, Survivor: China

Pro Wrestler

15th Place on Season 15

Cliff Robinson Survivor: Cagayan
Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images

Cliff Robinson, Survivor: Cagayan

Former NBA All-Star

14th Place on Season 28

Julia Landauer Survivor: Caramoan
CBS

Julia Landauer, Survivor: Caramoan

Racecar Driver

13th Place on Season 26

Anna Khait Survivor: Kaoh Rong
CBS

Anna Khait, Survivor: Kaoh Rong

Pro Poker Player

12th Place on Season 32

John Hennigan Survivor: David vs. Goliath
CBS

John Hennigan, Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Pro Wrestler

12th Place on Season 37

Dan Barry 'Survivor: Panama'
CBS

Dan Barry, Survivor: Panama

Astronaut

11th Place on Season 12

Steve Wright 'Survivor: Redemption Island'
CBS

Steve Wright, Survivor: Redemption Island

Former NFL Player

10th Place on Season 22

Brandon Cottom Survivor 44
CBS

Brandon Cottom, Survivor 44

Former NFL Player

10th Place on Season 44

Jeff Kent 'Survivor: Philippines'
CBS

Jeff Kent, Survivor: Philippines

Former MLB Player

10th Place on Season 25

Whitney Duncan 'Survivor: South Pacific'
CBS

Whitney Duncan, Survivor: South Pacific

Country Music Singer

9th Place on Season 23

Jean-Robert Bellande 'Survivor: China'
CBS

Jean-Robert Bellande, Survivor: China

Pro Poker Player

9th Place on Season 15

Elizabeth Beisel Survivor: Island of the Idols
CBS

Elizabeth Beisel, Survivor: Island of the Idols

Olympic Medalist in Swimming

9th Place on Season 39

 

Grant Mattos 'Survivor: Redemption Island'
CBS

Grant Mattos, Survivor: Redemption Island

Former NFL Player

8th Place on Season 22

Ron Clark Survivor: Edge of Extinction
CBS

Ron Clark, Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Award-Winning Teacher/Author, Subject of TV Movie The Ron Clark Story (Matthew Perry played him)

8th Place on Season 38

Scot Pollard Survivor: Kaoh Rong
CBS

Scot Pollard, Survivor: Kaoh Rong

Former NBA Champion

8th Place on Season 32

Noelle Lambert Survivor 43
CBS

Noelle Lambert, Survivor 43

Paralympian

8th Place on Season 43

Gary Hogeboom Survivor: Guatemala
CBS

Gary Hogeboom, Survivor: Guatemala

Former NFL Quarterback

7th Place on Season 11

Jonathan Penner 'Survivor'
CBS

Jonathan Penner, Survivor

Writer/Actor

7th Place on Season 13, “Cook Islands”

15th Place on Season 16, “Micronesia”

7th Place on Season 25, “Philippines”

Danny McCray Survivor 41
CBS

Danny McCray, Survivor 41

Former NFL Player

6th Place on Season 41

Danny competed on Survivor in 2021, and then went on to win The Challenge in 2022

Crystal Cox 'Survivor: Gabon'
CBS

Crystal Cox, Survivor: Gabon

Former Olympic Athlete

6th Place on Season 17

Ken Hoang 'Survivor: Gabon'
CBS

Ken Hoang, Survivor: Gabon

Pro Gamer

5th Place on Season 17

Taj Johnson-George 'Survivor: Tocantins'
CBS

Taj Johnson-George, Survivor: Tocantins

Former Pop Star

4th Place on Season 18

Lisa Whelchel in Survivor: Philippines
CBS

Lisa Whelchel, Survivor: Phillipines

Former TV Star

Co-Runner-Up (2nd Place) on Season 25

Brad Culpepper Survivor: Blood vs. Water'
CBS

Brad Culpepper, Survivor: Blood vs. Water

Retired NFL Player

15th Place on Season 27

2nd Place on Season 34

Mike White in 'Survivor: David vs. Goliath'
CBS

Mike White, Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Actor/Emmy-winning filmmaker

2nd Place on Season 37

