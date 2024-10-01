WWE NXT Champ Ethan Page on Switch to The CW, CM Punk & Carrying Show

Ethan Page may have an “All Ego” in-ring persona, but in actuality, the driven pro wrestler has always bet on himself and knew his worth. This confidence and work ethic translated to a meteoric rise in WWE. After his shocking arrival to NXT from AEW in May, the veteran performer went on to capture the NXT Championship at Heatwave a little over a month later.

Page looks to continue his monumental run as NXT moves from USA Network to The CW on October 1. During the loaded premiere, the champ will defend against former title holder Trick Williams with CM Punk serving as special referee. Here the brand’s current top star opens up about his WWE journey so far and what he hopes to accomplish.

With a young family, did you feel any added pressure signing this contract knowing it was the one you’ve always wanted growing up and being a fan?

Ethan Page: I’m still feeling the pressure with my daughter making jokes or comments. Kids are so funny because they just say exactly what they’re thinking. I have my daughter telling me last week, “You know Daddy. I’m so happy that we’re here. You get to live your dreams, but Florida is not my dream.”

Wow. Not a Disney World fan?

She loves Disney. Trust me. I ended up taking her a few days later because I felt so guilty. It has been tough though. We have young kids, and my wife doesn’t have much support without any family down here. We pretty much uprooted after we were growing roots in Michigan to start over here in Orlando. There is that internal turmoil I have where I feel a little selfish, but ultimately I want to teach my kids. This is what my wife told me, and thank goodness she did. This weighs heavily on someone who loves their family. My wife said, “You’re giving a great example to your kids for being resilient and persistent to chase something other people definitely thought was not possible.” To be able to accomplish that and show my kids that people can tell you no all they want, but if you stick with it and actually want to achieve something, you can just do it. Go after it and do it.

When you first signed, how was the plan laid out for you? I say this because it’s kind of unheard of for someone to come in like you have in a short amount of time and win the NXT Championship like you have. Was this the plan all along or did it evolve once they saw what you were capable of?

The only thing that was really told to me was, “It seems like nobody has given you a fair shot. We’re going to give you a fair shot. You trust us, and we’ll trust you. If you don’t break the trust, we won’t break the trust. Here’s your chance to have the career you’ve always wanted to have.” There was no mention of championships. I’m hoping I happily earned that, or I should say I fell into it.

Timing is everything.

Honestly, timing is everything. I think that was the big factor. Right time, right place, right person, right champion, right opponent. I don’t want to say everything happens for a reason because who knows what needs to happen for me to get this. I don’t want to wish anything bad on anyone, but I truly believe everything does happen for a reason. I feel I’m in this right position at the right time in my life, age-wise, physically, and mentally. I’ve been so well prepared for this.

You’re definitely someone who has put in their dues on the independent scene, TNA, AEW. However, given your quick ascension, how would you say the locker room received you?

There are two ways to look at it. One, ultimately I don’t care. Just because this is my career and my life. Never am I going to look back on my career and be like, “You know? I shouldn’t have gotten that opportunity. Someone else should.” I will say here in NXT the locker room is different than any I’ve experienced in my entire career. You have coaches who genuinely want to see you get better. It’s actually their job to see you get better. The environment is so much catered to improving, growing, and really honing your skills. And on top of it, 70 percent of the wrestlers here were pro athletes from pro sports, team sports.

So their mentality is a lot different than wrestlers who start in wrestling and have jaded and grumpy trainers telling them everyone is evil and will screw them. I was earworm-ed to be worried about everyone in professional wrestling compared to these NIL (Next In Line) athletes coming here and being told we’re a team. Lexis King has his crazy beard and is always flipping off at the mouth saying crazy stuff. At the end of the day, everyone here is like Lexis King is Lexis King, but he is our Lexis King. If we all crush it, the team wins. That’s how everyone looks at it.

We’ve seen others come through from AEW in Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King like you mentioned. How was it to share that moment on NXT TV a while back?

I’ve been so many places that I have friends at every level. I know it sounds pretentious, but it’s true. I’ve had coaches I’ve spent time on the independents. Either some of the coaches here or TNA sends their talent. I’ve known the Rascalz for years. Jordynne Grace is coming through. Rosemary coming through. Then all the stars of Raw or SmackDown or even the last company I worked for. There are so many people I’ve crossed paths with over the 17 or 18 years that any nerves or new kid on the block feel washed away because there were so many familiar faces just from the amount of time I’ve been in wrestling.

What do you make of TNA’s partnership?

I think it’s great. Ultimately, if WWE NXT is looking at Ethan Page as someone with experience who can bring something to the table. Just instincts and the ability to grow over the last 17 or 18 years. If they are looking at me like that, I can only imagine they are looking the same way at TNA talent. Those who have had the same amount of time in. Ones I’ve shared that specific locker room with who are still grinding away and getting better every week. It’s perfect for WWE NXT.

They can look at the roster. They’ve done great stuff with Jordynne. The stuff happening with Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz personally I’m enjoying. I want to see how that street fight will go on October 1. The same night I have to worry about my title match. The whole partnership with TNA and WWE NXT has been great. On top of that, NXT talent needs repetition and matches and opponents, here you have an entire other show they can perform on to get them those reps. All of that stuff is so invaluable.

Have there been talk of your former partner Josh Alexander coming over?

I have no clue. I just do what I’m told. These three letters [WWE] runs my life now. If they think that is a great idea, that sounds good to me. My main focus however is October 1 with Trick Williams.

What does mean to you that you’re the featured attraction and in the main event with Trick Williams on the first show on The CW?

It’s huge. To be the featured match on such a history-making episode, which is more than an episode. It’s a transition. It’s also the growth of NXT. There are going to be so many more homes that have access to our TV show on a weekly basis now. To be given the opportunity to carry the weight of how big this show and match is, it’s massive. I don’t want o think about the pressure and have those thoughts now, but it’s very big. I welcome it. This is a position I knew I was born to have. To carry the company and be the face of the brand and main event. The marquee player. I’ve been dying to do this my whole career and can’t be happier to do this now on October 1.

CM Punk will serve as a special referee for your match. A polarizing figure. How would describe your past run-ins with him? What do you think of him hanging out in NXT and where his mindset is today?

I’ve been in wrestling long enough to know when these things start happening, you make the most of it. You’ve got one of the biggest superstars in professional wrestling trying to get into the mix of our title match in his hometown of Chicago. If he wants to go happy-go-lucky and have a nice little reunion with his fans, I’m all for it because all eyes are going to be on that episode. I will happily steal the attention of everyone watching that television show. Punk is more than welcome to make this about him. I’ve been around people like that my whole career. The more they try, the more they fail. Especially, when they are sharing the screen with “All Ego” Ethan Page.

It looks like NXT is going to be on the road a little more. Being a veteran, anyone you’ve taken under your wing to help make this transition?

There is that team atmosphere. I don’t want to say anyone specific. If I ever in passing give advice, it’s never me trying to take anyone under my wing. I truly talk to everyone here whether they started in wrestling yesterday or started in wrestling 10 years ago. I look at myself as an equal. We all have the same job. We all work for the same people and the same coaches and bosses. I am in no way come with me, kid. But I will say everyone sees potential in Je’Von Evans. To me, he is the future of professional wrestling. He is this generation’s Jeff Hardy. There is something I can’t even explain to you about him. He has that intangible, natural, I want to root for this guy. I can’t wait to see what he becomes. I can’t wait to see him wrestle Randy Orton on the second episode of NXT on The CW in St. Louis. If I had to pick someone who I know will break out, he is my guy.

When you look at The CW opportunity, the audience potential is so great. Where do you see the future of NXT? It’s seen as this developmental brand, but this platform kind of pushes it to be more potentially on the level of a Raw or SmackDown.

It was the exact same thing I said about CM Punk coming along. Whatever the WWE wants to do to garner as much attention as possible, I’m all for it. I don’t shy away from the eyeballs. I want that. I want to be part of the growth and why people tune in every week. I want to be the centerpiece because I believe in what you’re saying. This could be huge. This could make NXT on the same level of a Raw or SmackDown in viewership. Time will tell. Tuesday will tell. I hope that happens and am ready for it.

What do you see the end game being as you talk to your family about the reasons you moved after signing with WWE?

For me, I have the most superficial boxes to check.

Action figure?

Oh, we know that is happening already. Mattel has announced my action figure will be coming out in 2025 and will be an Elite, which I can not wait for because it’s the highly poseable action figure. Cream of the crop, but all that stuff for sure. I want to have my name etched in the history books with my favorite wrestlers. I would love to be the Intercontinental Champion before I retire. I would love to be in a Royal Rumble.

I want to perform at WrestleMania. And if you don’t want to be the World Champion, and it’s so overdone to say this, but why are you even in wrestling? I’m of the same thought. I want to have my name on that list forever. Nobody will ever be able to take it away that Ethan Page is NXT Champion. If you look at the names who held this championship, they’ve all moved on to do amazing things with their career. I want to continue that legacy.

WWE NXT premiere, October 1, 8/7c, The CW