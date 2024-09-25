There’s less than a month until TV’s most business-savvy reality show returns for its 16th season on ABC. Shark Tank is returning this fall with an all-new full-time shark and some exciting new guest stars.

Here’s what to know about Shark Tank Season 16 before it premieres.

When does Shark Tank return?

The hit series returns for Season 16 on Friday, October 18 at 8/7c on ABC (streaming next day on Hulu).

Who are the full-time sharks?

Returning to Shark Tank for Season 16 are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. They’ll be joined by Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, who has been promoted to full-time shark status.

In a statement executive producer Clay Newbill said of the news, “As a guest Shark for the past five seasons, Daniel has earned his spot with the Sharks. He is a self-made founder of a multibillion-dollar company, has all the qualities we look for in a Shark, and possesses an authentic desire to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Daniel is a welcome addition to our panel, and we look forward to working with him for many seasons to come.”

Cuban is the co-founder of the Cost Plus Drug Company and co-owner of the NBA’s Dallas Maverick; Corcoran is a real estate mogul; Greiner is a CPG investor, inventor, and author; Herjavec is a cyber security technology innovator; John is a fashion and branding expert; and O’Leary is a venture capitalist.

Who are the guest sharks this season?

Four guest sharks are swimming into the set of Shark Tank Season 16:

Todd Graves, Forbes Billionaire List, owner and founder of Raising Cane’s

Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics and host of The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons limited partner, and financial literacy activist

Kendra Scott, philanthropist and founder behind the eponymous global lifestyle brand, Kendra Scott

Shark Tank, Season 16 premiere, Friday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC