MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Lands First Big Kamala Harris Interview

Veteran journalist Stephanie Ruhle is set to interview Kamala Harris on Wednesday night (September 25) in the vice president’s first one-on-one, sitdown interview on network television since becoming the Democratic nominee.

According to Deadline, the interview, from Pittsburgh, will air as part of a special two-hour edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, which starts at 7 pm ET on Wednesday evening. Ruhle is best known as the host of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour and the NBC News Senior Business analyst.

Harris has given interviews on podcasts and local media affiliates, but she has yet to appear on network television in a one-on-one setting since becoming a presidential candidate. She did appear on CNN last month for a joint sitdown alongside Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz.

The current VP has also taken part in interviews at her campaign events, including a sitdown with Oprah Winfrey last week as part of a town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Winfrey has previously endorsed Harris for president and spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

On Tuesday, September 24, Harris also participated in an interview for the All the Smoke podcast, hosted by retired NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, per Deadline.

As for Harris’ political opponent, Republican nominee Donald Trump, he has made frequent appearances on Fox News, including an interview on Gutfeld last Wednesday (September 18). During his appearance, Trump talked about the recent assassination attempts on his life, as well as his debate performance against Harris.

“I thought I had the best debate,” Trump said before confirming he has no intention of a rematch.

Per Nielsen, Trump’s interview with Greg Gutfeld was watched by 4.9 million total viewers. Meanwhile, the debate between Harris and Trump, which aired on Tuesday, September 10, was reported to have been watched by 67.1 million viewers in total, with 19.049 million watching on ABC News.

All In with Chris Hayes, Kamala Harris Interview, Wednesday, September 25, 7 pm et, MSNBC