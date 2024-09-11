Debate Ratings: How Many People Watched Trump vs. Harris?

Amanda Bell
Comments

As expected, the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Tuesday (September 10) night was a very widely watched and much-discussed televised event. This was the first face-to-face (and possibly only) meeting of the nominees, following up on the consequential June debate between Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.

So just how many people tuned in to watch the debate? Complete network viewership numbers are expected to be released later on in the day, but the early overnight figures (which are known to underestimate the total number of audiences, as they are based on broadcast averages for certain time periods and don’t include a full view of the total viewership) are in. 

According to analyst Michael Mulvihill, this debate saw a marked increase in viewership over the Trump-Biden debate, as he wrote, “Last night debate earned an overnight rating of 32.8 and a 70 share across eight networks. That’s +28% higher than the Trump-Biden debate earlier this year.”

'The View' Hosts React to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Related

'The View' Hosts React to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

He went on to add a caveat, saying, “The 28% growth in the overnights ratings implies a national audience of over 65 million, but overnights haven’t been all that reliable as a predictor of the nationals lately, at least in sports, so I’d make that project with low confidence.”

Mulvihill went on to add that the biggest segments of broadcast audiences came from the following cities, many of which are in swing states: Pittsburgh, Philadelphia (the site of the debate), West Palm Beach (where Trump lives), Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Detroit, New York, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Providence.

Full ratings figures from Nielsen’s report on the Trump-Biden debate that took place in June revealed that a total of 51.3 million people tuned in.

This post will be updated when the full figures for Tuesday’s debate are available.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in the 'FBI' Season 7 Premiere
1
How Will ‘FBI’ Write Out Tiffany? Plus Scola’s in the Hospital in Season 7 Premiere Photos
Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
2
‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen to Return for Sequel
Alexa Havins for 'All My Children'
3
‘General Hospital’ Casts Alexa Havins as New Lulu Spencer
Jenn Tran and Devin Strader in New Zealand
4
‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Reveals Shocking Question Devin Asked Right After Getting Engaged
Julie Chrisley at TV panel
5
Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Gives Detailed Update on Reality Star’s Whereabouts