NBC’s Chicago Lineup, New Masked Singers, ‘The Floor’ Expands, FX’s ‘Grotesquerie,’ ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris,’ ‘Inside Out 2’ Begins Streaming

NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire

Season Premiere 9/8c

There’s a new chief at Firehouse 51, when Dermot Mulroney joins the cast as Chief Dom Pascal, who’s no doubt going to shake things up. The Season 13 premiere also leans into family drama, as Lt. Severide (Taylor Kinney) bonds with firefighter Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) after learning they’re half-brothers. Also on “One Chicago’s” opening night: Chicago Med (8/7c) welcomes some new faces though the hospital’s revolving door, just in time for the ED to be overwhelmed by patients after the capsizing of a commuter ship. On the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. (10/9c), Intelligence boss Voight (Jason Beghe) is still recovering from last season’s kidnap-torture ordeal when the unit takes charge of a high-stakes narcotics bust. In other words, procedural business as usual.

Fox

The Masked Singer

Season Premiere 8/7c

The wacky singing competition features a new twist for Season 12: Masked Ambassadors, alums of the series who have a special connection with this season’s costumed participants and will provide more clues to their identities. Among this round’s elaborate disguises: Ship, Chess Piece, Dust Bunny, Strawberry Shortcake, Buffalo, Woodpecker, Wasp and the all-purpose Goo. Nick Cannon returns as host, with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Rita Ora on the guessing game’s panel. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Floor (9/8c), where host Rob Lowe once again activates the Randomizer on a giant grid that has now expanded to 100 squares, with contestants taking over neighbors’ turf in head-to-head trivia battles. Whoever claims the entire floor at season’s end will leave with $250,000.

Prashant Gupta / FX

Grotesquerie

Series Premiere

In lieu of a new season of American Horror Story (though there will be a new collection of American Horror Stories shorts hitting Hulu on Oct. 15), prolific producer Ryan Murphy offers up a creepy new terror-laced mystery (not available for preview). Niecy Nash-Betts, who won an Emmy for Murphy’s Dahmer docudrama, stars as Detective Lois Tryon, investigating a series of (befitting the title) gruesome crimes that affect her personally. So much so that she consults Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun who’s also a journalist and who believes, despite the grisly evidence, that good can still triumph over evil. We’ll see. Already creating buzz: Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift paramour Travis Kelce in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Comedy Central

Everybody Still Hates Chris

Series Premiere 10/9c

Chris Rock still has stories to tell about his coming-of-age adolescence growing up in Brooklyn in the 1980s. Previously a live-action sitcom (Everybody Hates Chris) that aired on UPN, then The CW, from 2005-09, starring Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams as the young Chris, the reboot becomes an animated series, with Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold reprising their roles as Chris’s parents, with Rock himself narrating the episodes. Tim Johnson Jr. voices the role of Young Chris, who struggles to find acceptance within and outside the home.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Everett Collection

Inside Out 2

Streaming Premiere

Pixar’s summer blockbuster, the highest-grossing animated film ever, makes its streaming debut, reintroducing fans to the inner life of teenage Riley, whose puberty ignites a new set of emotions, most notably (and disastrously) Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. Also new to Riley’s inner circle: Envy (The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) and, hilariously, Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos).

Apple TV+

Midnight Family

Series Premiere

As the streamer bids adios to one Spanish-language drama set in Mexico City — Women in Blue, the suspenseful 1970s police drama about the city’s first female officers—a new contemporary drama premieres. Inspired by a documentary, Midnight Family rides along in a private “bootleg” ambulance operated by the Tamayo family as they race to the scene of medical crises. Narrating their nocturnal adventures: Marigaby (Renata Vaca), the ambitious daughter who attends medical school by day, keeping her paramedic duties a secret, because practicing medicine is forbidden to undergrads. Launching with two episodes, in which her father Ramón’s (Joaquin Cosió) health issues become a concern for the entire crew.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: